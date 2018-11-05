The holiday season is all about giving thanks to everyone in your world, especially the S to your B. We’re talking about Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl, of course. Whether you’re enjoying your holiday dinner on the Upper East Side of Manhattan or someplace else in the world, why not toast and give thanks to your bestie, partner, or another special person in your life in style with these Thanksgiving quotes from Gossip Girl?

You thought your relatives talking about politics was dramatic enough, but that's nothing compared to what happened to S and B every holiday season. You could always count on Gossip Girl to cook up a side dish of drama for your favorite Manhattanites. But no matter what storyline they found themselves in, there's one thing that always remained true: Serena and Blair loved each other so much. Now with Season 2 of the Gossip Girl reboot on everyone’s minds, your love for the series is probably even greater than ever before.

So, while you’re waiting for your turkey to roast or after you’ve finished devouring the last piece of pumpkin pie, take a stroll down Memory Lane on your camera roll by choosing some of your favorite pics that say, “I am so thankful for the S to my B.” Or better yet, take a screenshot of your Thanksgiving FaceTime toast and post several in a photo dump along with any of these 19 Gossip Girl Thanksgiving quotes.

The CW

"Ooh, pie!" — Serena "As per Gossip Girl's Thanksgiving tradition, I'm trading in my laptop for stovetop. And for the next 16 hours, the only thing I'm dishing is seconds." — Gossip Girl "Remember, Serena doesn't share." — Blair "We on this side of the kitchen choose to be positive." — Jenny "On the Upper East Side, that tradition is upheld with a bountiful harvest of secrets, lies, and scandals." — Gossip Girl "I opened the cranberries. My work is done." — Dan "And I want pie." — Blair "Another Thanksgiving has come and gone. And what am I most thankful for? The truth." — Gossip Girl "Gobble gobble, Upper East Siders. That’s right. It’s Thanksgiving again." — Gossip Girl "This turkey day, I’m going to make sure everyone eats their hearts out." — Gossip Girl "Yes it is true Thanksgiving holds a special place in my heart — and stomach — but I guess this year a pumpkin macaron will just have to do." — Blair "And this year’s best dish is going to be served by yours truly." — Gossip Girl "What is Thanksgiving without a side of drama? And pie. Apple or pumpkin?" — Blair "Luckily the things that have been slowly simmering always taste the most satisfying. Bon appetit." — Gossip Girl "And hello to you. Big National Holiday. You excited?" — Dan "Better Thanksgiving than never." — Dan "Fine. Fine. But only if I can take the cranberry sauce out of the can. That is my specialty." — Dan "Look at you. Quite the chipper sous chef." — Serena “Your sweet potatoes are bland.” — Eric