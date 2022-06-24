Spice Up Your Go-To Chipotle Order With This Mexican Cauliflower Rice Test Run

Chipotle is always a go-to spot when you can’t decide on what you want to eat, which means you might find yourself there pretty often. Thankfully, the chain launched a new way to switch up your meal with its Mexican Cauliflower Rice test run. Who doesn’t love more options? If you’re wondering what the new Mexican Cauliflower Rice at Chipotle is and where to get it (*sigh* it’s a limited run), I’ve got you covered.

The burrito bowl is a favorite of many Chipotle devotees, and lucky customers in select states will be able to switch up their order with a new flavorful option. According to a June 16 announcement, Chipotle is testing Mexican Cauliflower Rice at 60 restaurants in Arizona, Southern California, and Wisconsin for a limited time. Now, the cauliflower rice isn’t what’s new here — Chipotle tested Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice for a limited time in January 2021 — but the spicy take on the plant-based option is what might catch your eye.

For this new offering, the cauliflower rice is cooked on a plancha grill and seasoned with a blend of spices including garlic, cumin, salt, and paprika. It marks the first time Chipotle is putting a Mexican twist on rice, and it means you can finally add cauliflower rice back in your bowl (as long as you’re in the select stores, of course). FWIW, the first test of the Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice at Chipotle was such a hit that it was estimated one in five Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice orders were from guests trying Chipotle for the first time, according to the company’s June 16 press release. Plus, if you like to keep it keto, vegan, vegetarian, paleo, or grain-free, the new Mexican Cauliflower Rice checks all those boxes.

Courtesy of Chipotle

You can order Mexican Cauliflower Rice as part of your entreé or add it on as a side order for an additional cost. The Mexican Cauliflower Rice will only be available for a limited time, so get your fill while you can. If it’s as popular as its predecessor, you’ll definitely want to try it before it’s gone.

A Chipotle run is never complete without a sip to wash down your savory burrito bowl. Channel all the best summer vibes with new Organic Watermelon Limeade — it’s basically all the flavors of summer in one glass. Who knew you could try so many new things at Chipotle? Maybe this is your sign to ditch your go-to order and switch it up the next time you’re hungry for a burrito.