Chipotle is kicking off 2021 with the launch of a new offering. The new cilantro-lime cauliflower rice is a plant-based twist on the chain's fan-fave rice options. If you're ready to try something new this year, you'll want to know that the price of Chipotle's new cilantro-lime cauliflower rice is a bit more than you're used to.

Chipotle launched its cilantro-lime cauliflower rice at U.S. and Canadian restaurants on Monday, Jan. 4, for a limited time. The latest side is a plant-based take on Chipotle's signature cilantro-lime rice and cilantro-lime brown rice recipe, using the same ingredients as well as similar culinary ~preparation~. Cilantro-lime cauliflower rice is made fresh daily in-restaurant, and features grilled, riced cauliflower topped off with cilantro, lime, and salt. With its plant-based ingredients, cilantro-lime cauliflower rice is suitable for keto, Whole30, paleo, vegan, and vegetarian diets — or if you're just looking for a change from your go-to rice.

If you opt for cilantro-lime cauliflower rice with your next burrito bowl, you'll have to pay a bit more. It'll add an extra $2 to your burrito bowl order, which includes the cost of rice and costs, on average, around $6.50 for a chicken bowl. Prices vary by location, but the addition of the cauliflower rice will remain $2.

You can order the cilantro-lime cauliflower rice at Chipotle restaurants as well as through the Chipotle app, which is available on Google Play and the App Store, Chipotle.com, as well as delivery partners like Uber Eats.

To kick off the launch, Chipotle is waiving delivery fees through Jan. 11 if you place an order that includes Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice. You'll need to order through the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com, and have a total of $10 or more, excluding tax. It's important to note the offer is only available within Chipotle delivery areas at participating U.S. locations, and is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders.

If the new offering sounds familiar, that's because it was tested at Chipotle restaurants in Denver and across Wisconsin in early 2020. Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice was a hit during its test launch, with nearly one-third of orders including the plant-based side coming from new customers as well as infrequent guests at Chipotle.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's a good idea to opt for Chipotle delivery rather than in-restaurant dining. Remember to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Dec. 31, when you receive your order. They include throwing away the to-go packaging, washing your hands before eating, and wearing a face mask if you meet your delivery person.

If you think you're showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested.