Chipotle is giving you more vegan options to chow down on in 2022. Chipotle’s new Plant-Based Chorizo and Vegan Bowl are meatless bites that are packed with protein to give you a boost in the new year. Since the offerings are only available for a limited time, you’ll want to plan an at-home Chipotle dinner as soon as you can.

Chipotle dropped the Plant-Based Chorizo and the Vegan Bowl — which features the new meat alternative — on Monday, Jan. 3. Plant-Based Chorizo is certainly a big deal for anyone looking for vegan or vegetarian meals options. In fact, it’s Chipotle second certified vegan protein offering (Sofritas was the brand’s first certified vegan protein when it debuted in 2014).

The limited-time nationwide launch of Plant-Based Chorizo comes after plenty of positive reviews from customers during its August 2021 test release in Denver, Colorado and Indianapolis, Indiana. If you didn’t get a chance to try it, Plant-Based Chorizo is a rich, flavor-packed protein. Just like classic chorizo, it features a combo of Chipotle peppers, tomato paste, garlic, Spanish smoked paprika, and extra virgin olive oil — but instead of meat, it gets its 16 grams of protein per 4-ounce serving from peas.

Chipotle is paying tribute to the vegan protein with the launch of three new Lifestyle Bowls that all come with Plant-Based Chorizo. The lineup starts off with the Vegan Bowl, which which puts a twist on Chipotle’s past Vegan Bowl releases in 2020 and 2021, thanks the use of Plant-Based Chorizo instead of Sofritas. The 2022 Vegan Bowl includes Plant-Based Chorizo, white rice, black beans, corn salsa, fresh tomato salsa, and shredded lettuce.

The other Lifestyle Bowls include the Whole30 Salad Bowl, which includes Plant-Based Chorizo, supergreens lettuce blend, fresh tomato salsa, fajita veggies, and guacamole. Rounding out the collection is the Vegetarian Bowl, packed with with Plant-Based Chorizo, supergreens lettuce blend, pinto beans, fresh tomato salsa, fajita veggies, and cheese.

You can order Chipotle’s Plant-Based Chorizo at nationwide restaurants as well as on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, and third-party delivery apps. The Lifestyle Bowls are only available through the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com.

To celebrate the launch, Chipotle is offering $0 delivery on all Plant-Based Chorizo orders made on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com through Jan. 9. The free delivery offer is also available on all Lifestyle Bowl orders placed on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com through Jan. 31.

Before you head to Chipotle to kick off 2022 with new vegan bites, make sure to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.