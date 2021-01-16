Chipotle wants to "Treat You Better," because Shawn Mendes just got his own burrito bowl. On your next Chipotle run, you'll want to rethink your go-to order, because the new bowl comes with a recently introduced ingredient that's definitely worth a try. While you probably wish The Shawn Mendes Bowl at Chipotle was here to stay for good, you'll need to act fast, because the limited-time bite contributes to a good cause and it won't be around for long.

Mendes announced the bowl of his Twitter account on Thursday, Jan. 14. "I have my own bowl," he wrote. "@shawnfoundation & I are partnering with @ChipotleTweets to launch Wonder Grants for young sustainability activists. My bowl has cauliflower rice, a new plant-based option. Order until 1/28 & $1 will be donated to support changemakers." Chipotle also announced its collaboration with The Shawn Mendes Foundation on Friday, Jan. 15, revealing the tasty menu item's ingredient list.

The Shawn Mendes Bowl contains chicken, black beans, cilantro-lime cauliflower rice, roasted chili-corn salsa, romaine lettuce, and guacamole. One will run you $12.20, and for every bowl sold, $1 will go toward The Shawn Mendes Foundation in support of young sustainability activists. The bowl is available to order on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com in the United States and Canada through Thursday, Jan. 28.

If you're wondering what the $1 goes toward, it's all about helping young activists who are trying to make a change. The Wonder Grants program will help change-makers launch or complete projects in fields like music, film, activism, education, science, environment, and technology.

ICYMI, Chipotle launched its cauliflower rice on Jan. 4, and also featured a similar celeb-inspired menu item with Miley Cyrus recently. Back in December 2020, the Cyrus TikTok challenge was taking over social media, which had people saying, "If Miley Cyrus comments, I'll do x," and getting some pretty fire results from Cyrus. And of course, Chipotle got in on the trend.

"If Miley Cyrus comments, we’ll make a Miley burrito in our app," wrote Chipotle in a TikTok. Cyrus commented back with her favorite order from the chain, and the Guac Is Extra But So Is Miley Burrito was born. Her order contained a mix of white rice, black beans, fajita veggies, roasted chili-corn salsa, tomatillo-red chili salsa, romaine lettuce, and guacamole (for no extra cost!).

