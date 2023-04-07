The 4 Signs Most Likely To Go On Love Is Blind Can Be Unpredictable

The show may be called Love Is Blind, but you can’t help but love watching it with your own two eyes. The fourth season of the hit reality dating series is definitely the juiciest (and this is coming from a diehard Lauren and Cameron stan) — between all the drama, plot twists, and cliffhangers, it’s got messy written all over it; pretty on brand for a program centered around getting engaged before meeting IRL. Since the show is so unorthodox, you have to be a certain kind of person to star on it, enduring the unpredictability of potentially meeting “the one” in a pod. With so much public scrutiny and raw emotions on display, the unconventional Netflix competition is definitely not for the faint of heart, which is why there are less than a handful of zodiac signs most likely to go on Love Is Blind.

While centered around meeting the love of your life, LIB gives its contestants far more opportunities than a potential engagement and eventual wedding; it comes with making friends (and enemies), navigating the awkwardness of coexisting around your ex, and having to ultimately decide whether you want to make it to the altar or pack your bags. With so much at stake, the contestants of the show probably have a few astrological placements in common. Below, you’ll find the four zodiac signs who’d live for a starring role on Love Is Blind — drama and all.

Netflix

Gemini (May 21-June 21): Your Top Priority Is Mental Stimulation

When it comes to romance, you’re far more interested in making a mental connection over anything else. Sure, looks are an added bonus, but intellectual intelligence is what sets your heart aflame. On a show like Love Is Blind, you’d be able to engage in plenty of unfiltered convos without too many distractions. This would allow you to quickly find out whether you actually like how this person thinks — while also leaving you a very interesting story to tell people once it’s all over.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’re A Risk-Taker

You’re all about adventure, Sagittarius, and Love Is Blind is nothing short of a thrill. Since you’re more concerned with engaging in relationships with people who broaden your mind and enhance your perspectives, this reality show could not only help you find lurv, but it would completely transform the way you go about building relationships. If there’s anyone who can appreciate a shift in perspective, it’s you. And since the show’s also chaotic AF, you’ll feel right at home.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You Live For Unconventional Dating

You’ve always been a big fan of unconventional things, Aquarius, so it comes as no surprise that you’d be interested in a show that de-centers traditional match-making; there’s more of a focus on getting to know someone through a series of deep chats. As someone who lives for an existential convo, you’d feel right at home on a show that allows you to get to know someone before even seeing their face. It’s pretty rare for you to find people you click with, and since you also hate dating apps, this show could be the perfect way to meet your special someone.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You’re A Hopeless Romantic

Every Pisces knows that the nature of someone’s soul is far more important than their physical attributes. Going on a show like Love Is Blind not only allows you to potentially meet your soul mate, but also allows for the development of a deep, emotional bond with them first, instead of getting too distracted by any particulars. What can you say? You’re a lover, and leaving a dating show with a life-long partner couldn’t be more of a happy ending.