Eclipses are usually pretty messy experiences. Even in a chill season like Taurus, everyone will feel a little something. But, while the upcoming lunation will bring some big emotions to the forefront, there are four zodiac signs who will be least affect by the May 2023 lunar eclipse (aka Flower Moon) as it unfolds in Scorpio, and they should consider themselves v lucky.

Lunar eclipses take place when the Earth positions itself between the sun and moon, casting a shadow onto the moon, and distorting the sun’s rays. It’s almost like a full moon, but way more intense, and fortunately, they only happen about twice each year. Lunar eclipses tend to bring major revelations to light, and since this one is taking place along the South Node, there’s a strong need to purge any pent up feelings that are no longer serving you. As a result, eclipses can be incredibly taxing on the body, so this may not be the best day to overextend yourself.

On May 5 at at 1:34 p.m. EST, the lunar eclipse, which is also considered to be a Flower Moon, will reach its peak illumination. Flower Moon is the nickname for May’s full moon, deriving from May being the month in which flowers bloom at a higher rate. The fact that this moon also happens to be an eclipse is simply a cosmic coincidence, and won’t be happening again for quite some time.

Jose A. Bernat Bacete/Moment/Getty Images

Here’s how mutable signs will be affected by this month’s full Flower Moon lunar eclipse:

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21-June 21)

On May 5, the lunar eclipse will shed light on your current habits, rituals, and routines — particularly the ones that are outdated or keeping you stagnant. It’s a time to acknowledge how your daily practices are working in your favor, Gemini, or how they’re stunting your growth. Since Mercury, your chart ruler, is currently retrograde, you’ll probably feel pretty out of sorts this month, but as long as your prioritize taking care of yourself, you’ll have nothing to worry about. Your routines can either make or break you, and this eclipse is an opportunity to clear away anything that’s preventing you from being productive.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

As this month’s eclipse unfolds, you’ll be prompted to release any old opinions or perspectives that are rooted in fear or limitation. As the communicator of the zodiac, you’re deeply passionate about sharing your ideas with the world, but on May 5, you’ll be considering what concepts you’ve potentially outgrown. This could be a time to leave an old mindset behind in order to adapt one that better aligns with who you are now. Changing your mind is a good thing, Virgo — it means you’re evolving.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This month, as the Scorpio eclipse takes place, you’ll be called to take a closer look at your subconscious mind and the habits you’ve been participating in behind closed doors. If you’ve been unintentionally self-sabotaging, this eclipse is bound to reveal to you some of these tendencies, so that you can release them. Now isn’t the time to become overly consumed with your own self-undoing, Sagittarius, but instead, it’s a moment where you’re being asked to let go of any obsessions that are rooted in fear. Use this eclipse as a time to rest and recharge without exercising too much control.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19-March 20)

On May 5, the lunar eclipse will reveal any outdated spiritual beliefs or philosophies that you’ve outgrown. Now is the time to consider what you’ve been adhering to out of fear, Pisces, rather than comfortability and assurance. Your faith should free you, not limit you, and this lunation is the perfect time to release any perspectives that have been holding you back. This could also coincide with the start of a new interest or study that better aligns with your values, so be sure to pay attention to any new outlooks you’re exploring now.