The sleepy vibes of Taurus SZN are coming to a close, as Mercury retrograde comes to an end on May 14. In the days that follow, many will find that their ability to establish pleasure and long-term stability will be renewed — but not the zodiac signs who will be least affected by May 2023’s Black Moon. While everyone will be ready to treat themselves a bit more, the self-indulgent energy won’t kick in as much for those with a mutable modality.

The term “Black Moon” has many different meanings, but this month’s lunation is described as a seasonal Black Moon. Seasonal Black Moons only occur when there are four new moons in one season, an event that takes place only once every 33 months. Since a Black Moon is — you guessed it — black, this means you won’t be able to physically see the moon in the sky at all.

When Is The 2023 Black Moon?

New moons/Black Moons are a time for reflective intention-setting, as well as a time to initiate new endeavors. Taking place on May 19 in the fixed earth sign of Taurus, this particular Black Moon will refocus the collective’s attention to ultimate pleasures and satisfactions that exist in the material realm. As a Venus-ruled sign, Taurus is all about the insatiable desire for stability and luxury, so this new moon will encourage everyone to prioritize their must-have requirements in the physical realm: food, money, sustenance, etc.

Since Mercury has been retrograding through this sign for the last several weeks, there’s probably been some difficulty securing the resources you’ve been craving, but as the Black Moon unfolds, most will be keen on quenching their thirst. Mutable signs, however, aren’t as interested in unhurried gratification.

MASTER/Moment/Getty Images

Here’s how the May 2023 Black Moon will affect Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces:

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20)

You’ll be prompted to retreat into your private world, Gemini. While you may be known as the curious, chatty sign of the zodiac, this new moon will shed light on parts of your subconscious that are far less social, making it the perfect time to become reacquainted with your need for rest and relaxation. Before your season can begin, it’s important to prioritize your desire for contentment and stability. Feel free to curl up in your favorite blanket with takeout from your go-to restaurant and enjoy the peace and quiet.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 20 - Sept. 21)

On May 19, the Taurus new moon will invite new beginnings into your higher education and spiritual endeavors. Since Mercury retrograde began, you’ve been reconsidering what you believe in, but on this day, you’ll be turning over a new leaf in a way that’s assured and aligned with your utmost comfort. It’s important for you to feel secure in your perspectives about the world around you, and on this day, how you choose to indulge in the knowledge and experiences in life will become crystal clear.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

This month, the new moon will be offering an opportunity for you to reestablish the ways you treat yourself through your daily rituals and habits. As the freedom-oriented sign of the zodiac, you’re not always motivated by consistency, but starting May 19, you’ll be prioritizing the pleasures you seek regularly in your day-to-day life. Whether it’s through physical activity, food, or overall bodily nourishment, now is a time to lean into these comforts, no matter how small they may seem.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19 - March 20)

On May 19, the sun and moon will conjoin in your third house of thoughts, communication, and academics, bringing forth new opportunities to indulge in new details and information. You’re learning at rapid pace these days, Pisces, and this new moon is an opportunity to recenter your desire for pleasure and fulfillment through learning new things. This is a fortunate time to take up new hobbies or interests, or engage in some stimulating conversations with the people around you. Any activity that gets you thinking is a great use of your time.