Each Zodiac Sign Has An Animal That Goes With It & Here's Yours

People have been looking to the cosmos for guidance for ages, so its magic pretty much speaks for itself. Though the ancient language of astrology is excellent for cultivating self-awareness, learning about the zodiac signs as animals makes it all the more validating. This is one of the many reasons why the esoteric topic of astrology is more than often considered "universal," given its ability to speak to humanity in an infinite amount of ways.

The 12 zodiac archetypes are closely aligned to the stages of human development, but they also carry a number of ancient symbols and totems. In this particular case, however, the zodiac signs as animals come in the forms of furry friends, sea creatures, or even insects. The key is to maintain an open mind; it doesn't matter whether you're referring to Western astrology or the Chinese zodiac, as there's always going to be a totem, symbol, and/or archetype attached to each sign. If you're familiar with the phrase, "We're all made of stars," then this is precisely where its mysticism starts to make sense. To quote The Lion King, “We are all connected in the great circle of life.”

Below, take a closer look at the animal that pairs best with each zodiac sign, and why their unique attributes may also resonate with you.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21-April 19): The Ram

Anna Dai / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images

Aries, your constellation has several connotations in different cultures, but the Greeks and the Egyptians traditionally associated it with a ram. The ram is also symbolic of action, determination, and initiative, which goes hand in hand with your sign's archetype and your ruling planet, Mars.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20-May 20): The Bull

You're a stubborn bull — but you already knew that, Taurus. Although, you probably didn’t know your alter ego animal's power, strength, and presence is also worshiped and praised across many cultures. A symbol of virility, stability, and strength, your fixed element earth is no exception.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21-June 21): The Butterfly

You're a social butterfly with a chameleon soul, Gemini. Similar to your mercurial essence, the butterfly is fickle, playful, and hard to catch. It's also a symbol of the duality that exists in everything, and this goes hand in hand with your zodiac archetype. You’re also adaptable and multifaceted, making this pairing the perfect match.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 22-July 22): The Crab

Being a crab goes far beyond your ever-changing moods and "crabby" ways, Cancer. Tenacious, intuitive, and highly protective of its environment, the crab is also symbolic of time and vulnerability. It walks sideways, but to its own unique rhythm, which is also something you're constantly striving to embrace.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23-Aug. 22): The Lion

R@jesh 2020 / 500px/500px/Getty Images

Let's just say, the whole world can't help but look your way whenever you walk into a room, Leo. Majestic, admirable, and fiercely charismatic, the lion is a symbol of courage, royalty, and protection. It fights persistently in the face of obstacles and challenges, and you do the same with your head held high.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The Bee

You're a busy bee, Virgo. Your zodiac archetype represents your divine duty, both individually and in regards to Mother Earth. A divine symbol of diligence and teamwork, beers are believed to never sleep; the insect is an emblem of abundance, fruitfulness, and our collective life source.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 22-Oct. 23): The Swan

Just like the swan, your essence is harmoniously aligned with beauty, grace, and love, Libra. As if this weren't enough, a pair of swans is a representation of soul mates reuniting, which is totally Venusian.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): The Scorpion

It really doesn't get more intimidating than the scorpion, and you're no exception, Scorpio. Just like your polarizing archetype, scorpions are symbolic of dominance, passion, and rebirth. On the dark side, they're also highly sensitive and defensive.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The Horse

tomazl/E+/Getty Images

Your zodiac archetype is depicted by the centaur, Sagittarius. However, a horse's desire for adventure also goes perfectly with your free-spirited nature. A symbol of freedom, the horse is a representation of travel, movement, and desire.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The Goat

You're incredibly persevered, Capricorn. Truth is, your determination is like no other, and the goat perfectly embodies your inner fortitude. A symbol of sacrifice, vitality, and agility, there's no stopping them once they've got their eyes on the prize.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The Rabbit

It's hard narrowing it down, as rabbits hold a great deal of symbolism, Aquarius. But if there's one thing that's consistent, it's their connection with prosperity and intuition. The rabbit shows how to get back on track, which goes hand in hand with your zodiac archetype.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19-March 20): The Fish

You're a chameleon, Pisces. This is precisely why the intuitive fish fits perfectly with your zodiac archetype. Sensitive and deeply aware, the fish is symbolic of creativity, faith, endurance, and serenity. It speaks to the essence of the element water and the universal realm.