Get ready to sharpen your ice skates, because winter’s officially upon us. But making eggnog, building gingerbread houses, and singing along to holiday music is only half the fun. The other half — arguably the more anticipatory aspect — is that winter 2022 will be so romantic for three zodiac signs in particular, so they won’t be participating in these activities alone, making it the most wonderful time of the year... for love. While Capricorn season tends to be a time all about prioritizing goals and ambitions, the aforementioned trio will have nothing but romance on their minds. So, go ahead and make your hot chocolate for two.

The official beginning of winter coincides with the sun shifting into the cardinal, earth sign of Capricorn, the sign that prioritizes success, long-term goals, and unwavering discipline. While this sign isn’t usually associated with romance, the ambitious nature of this season will affect each sign in different ways — and for a few signs, it’ll be in the romance department. Since Capricorn is a sign that prioritizes longevity, these three signs will be in it for the long haul when it comes to matters of the heart. Here’s what Cancer, Virgo, and Capricorn can expect from a romance-filled winter season:

Ivan Pantic/E+/Getty Images

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

On Dec. 21, the sun will shift into the goal-oriented sign of Capricorn, illuminating your seventh house representing romantic relationships and partnerships. You’ll be invited to embrace newfound connections that prioritize stability and longevity — something you value in your relationships. As the moon-ruled water sign of the zodiac, you seek plenty of comfort and reassurance from the people you surround yourself with, and this month, these dynamics are certain to deliver. Any objectives you have for your partnerships are more likely to succeed now, so don’t hesitate to invest in the people around you.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21)

As winter begins, your creative pursuits and romantic endeavors will be spotlighted, Virgo, but don’t worry — you’ll still be prioritizing productivity. As an earth sign like Capricorn, you’re all about efficiency (even when it comes to pleasure-seeking pursuits) and this season, enjoying yourself is bound to be at the top of your to-do list. You’ll be invited to consider the long-term goals and objectives you have when it comes to your love life, so don’t hesitate to have the “so, what are we” talk with your special someone. You’re an all or nothing kind of person in love, and this season is the perfect time to determine whether or not this is a short-term fling, or something more serious.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 19)

On Dec. 21, the sun will shift into your sign, reigniting your desire for productivity, success, and achievement. While the goals on your agenda are sure to keep you busy, all eyes are bound to be on you now — so try to make some time for your social life. ‘Tis the season to find a healthy balance between work and play, Capricorn, not bury yourself in your work. Others have their eye on you more than usual, and this could be the perfect time to take advantage of any newfound attention. Say yes to that ice-skating date, or extend an invitation to a Christmas party to your crush. Your work priorities will still be there to greet you afterwards.