Ah, weddings. The endless dress shopping, Instagram-worthy doughnut walls, and constant flow of champagne and signature cocktails. There's something so special about being a wedding guest. You can partake in all the festivities and celebrate the happy couple to the fullest, without having to worry about planning it all yourself. Whether you have a date or are riding solo, you're going to need cute wedding guest Instagram captions to accompany your favorite shots of the evening. Whether that be pics of you crushing it on the dance floor, double-fisting with drinks from the open bar, or devouring that red velvet cake, there are plenty of wedding captions for guests to choose from.

Watching two people you love vow to spend the rest of their lives together is beyond beautiful and emotional. And even though you'd probably be happy as a clam just experiencing the ceremony alone, the reception afterwards makes the day even better. You can load up your plate at the buffet with deliciousness, enjoy a slice of wedding cake, kick off your heels, and dance the night away, all in the presence of your friends and loved ones.

So, if you’ve got any weddings coming up, make sure you take a ton of pictures — and don't forget to use some of these wedding guest captions for your snaps.

PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images

"Pop the bubbly, she's getting a hubby/wifey." "Today, you will get married and I will eat cake. It's a win-win for sure." "These two were mer-maid for each other." "I always say you can tell a lot about a couple based on their wedding cake, and this couple is going to have the sweetest marriage ever." "It's been such an emotional day, even the cake is in tiers." "My plus one for this wedding is cake." "Sip, sip, hooray to the perfect wedding day." "You can find me on the dance floor." "Here's to love and laughter and happily ever after." "If you invite me to your wedding, there's a 99.99% chance that I will crush it on the dance floor." "These two make such a gouda couple. Now, point me in the direction of the charcuterie plate." "'Too much confetti cake,' said no one ever." "All you need is love... and cake, and an open bar." "Congrats on the wedding planning being over!" "Confetti here, champagne there, love everywhere." "Many congrats to the couple who planned a wedding straight out of a Disney movie." "Oh snap, I got a selfie with the bride." "My vow to the happy couple is to have the most fun at the reception." "Congratulations to the happy couple on a wedding worthy of every Pinterest board." "Can people please stop cutting onions during the ceremony?" "May your life together be full of love, and your love be full of life." "To the happy couple: May you always be as happy as you made me today." "Pop the champagne." "You wanna kiss the girl." — The Little Mermaid, "Kiss the Girl" "Congrats on making it o-fish-ial. Now, there are two less fish in the sea." "Together is a wonderful place to be." "Hand in hand, heart to heart, on this day your adventure starts." “Mr. and Mrs. has a nice ring to it!” “If you need me, I’ll be at the open bar.” “Do you think anyone would notice if I take home some leftovers?” “Someone call the grocery store, because they’re off the market!” “To infinity and beyond!” — Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story “You got to give the man credit… He liked it, so he put a ring on it!” “If the photographer sees this, please delete the photos of me ugly-crying at the ceremony. No one wants to see that.” “Forever starts now for the happy couple.” “I said YES!!! When someone asked me if I wanted more cake!” “Alexa, play ‘Cupid Shuffle.’ I’m about to go hard.” “Cheers to a wedding almost as perfect as this couple.”

When attending a wedding, you plan everything to a T: the dress, the hairstyle, even the cheesy photo booth poses and accessories (Should we go for the neon green mustache or the tiny gold top hat?). So, why not nail down the game plan for your Instagram post, too? For a punny or sweet message, try out these wedding Instagram captions for guests. They’re guaranteed to give your post a nice ring to it.