The Love Is Blind universe has expanded. From its spin-off, The Ultimatum, Netflix released the equally binge-worthy The Ultimatum: Queer Love. The series follows five queer couples, where one partner is ready for marriage and has issued the other an ultimatum. At the start of the season, the couples break up and enter trial marriages with one of the other contestants after spending some time at a luxurious resort. Fans who have marathon-watched the series since it dropped on May 24 may be wondering where The Ultimatum: Queer Love resort scenes were filmed after seeing the luxe villas.

On Love Is Blind, the contestants are whisked away to a gorgeous resort in Mexico after proposing in the pods, but for The Ultimatum: Queer Love, they don’t need a passport for their vacay time. According to Decider, the couples kicked off their time on the show by staying at the Coronado Island Marriott Resort and Spa near San Diego, California. While seasons of Love Is Blind typically find couples who all live in the same city — Kwame from Portland was one of the exceptions in Season 4 —The Ultimatum: Queer Love’s cast is full of couples from across the U.S.

Therefore, Netflix could have filmed anywhere, but they likely chose San Diego to be near Los Angeles. It also doesn’t hurt that the Coronado Island Marriott Resort and Spa in Coronado is a gorgeous vacation spot, which you can clearly seen in Episode 1 when the couples speed date by the pool. Whether you’re in a romantic relationship of your own or just want to plan a weekend away with your besties where you can lounge poolside, here’s everything you need to know about The Ultimatum: Queer Love resort.

Inside The Ultimatum: Queer Love Resort In California

The Coronado Island Marriott Resort and Spa is located on Coronado Island with a view of the San Diego skyline, which you can see from the pool. Along with its outdoor pool, the resort also has a spa, wellness center, and pickleball and tennis courts.

In the first episode, as the couples are saying goodbye to each other, you get a glimpse into their villas at the resort. These one-bedroom cottages feature a separate dining area and living room with a massive couch. There’s even a little kitchenette and oversized bathtub. To stay in the same villa as The Ultimatum: Queer Love couples, though, you’re going to have to pay.

Depending on when you’re planning to travel, a night in one of those villas with a king-sized bed will cost you anywhere from $899 to $1184. That’s actually more than the luxe suites at the TRS Yucatan in Playa del Carmen, where they filmed Love Is Blind Season 4, and these villas don’t even come with a private pool. To save some money, stay in one of the regular guest rooms, which is about $579 to $675. That extra money can be put towards activities and going to check out other The Ultimatum: Queer Love filming locations in San Diego.

Netflix

The pool area is not just where they speed date, but also where they meet each other the first night and hang out by the fire pits at the cocktail party in Episode 1. The Yasai in San Diego is reportedly where they filmed the couples picking their trial marriage partners, so you might want to plan a dinner date here. The restaurant Shake & Muddle was also where Zander and Yoly had one of their dates together, so stop by for a cocktail with your BFFs. Your drink may not come in an Ultimatum silver cup, but it’ll still be delicious.

The couples can also be seen hanging out by the beach, so plan a few vitamin sea days. San Diego is known for their gorgeous beaches and bays, so whether you want to surf, chill, or just snap Insta-worthy pics of the sunset, you can find the ideal spot to hang. Hopefully, your time set-jetting to different Ultimatum: Queer Love filming locations will have a happier ending than some of the couples on the show.