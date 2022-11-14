We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Taylor Swift dropped her new album Midnights as if she were Santa, bringing a little magic into our homes and swiftly disappearing back into the starry night. In addition to plenty of new hits, the mastermind also dreamed up new album merch that’s perfect for holiday gifting this year. From apparel, accessories, and home decor, the aesthetic of the new items takes on the moody 1970s vibe of the album art and include plenty of references to her lyrics, naturally. Here’s all the must-haves from Taylor Swift’s Midnights merch store.
You can grab all the new era items from Swift’s official online store, along with the Midnights vinyl collection, CDs, and cassettes. If you’re shopping for a Swiftie this holiday season, there are so many fun options and bundle ideas. You could complete their vinyl collection with the connecting wall clock, or order the vinyl photo wood frame and with one of the four color vinyl editions. The Bejeweled Bracelet, which is the subject of a lot of TikTok era theories, is also available in the Midnights shop, as well as the “Vote For Me For Everything” pin from the Anti-Hero music video. The Midnights poster and fleece album art blanket would work great in a Swiftie dorm room as home decor too.
There are so many ways to rep this era, including Swift’s’s vintage-inspired ringer tees, corduroy caps, and groovy bags, or graphic tees that front lyrics to instant classics like “Snow On The Beach” and “Karma.” Hit the official Midnights merch store while these exclusive items are still available.