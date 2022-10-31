In the fall and winter months, it’s fun to play barista at home and try out new coffee recipes to sweeten up the cold mornings. You could go the pumpkin spice route or mix up some matcha, but the popular lavender latte recipe on TikTok looks like a must-try. @lifewithtuyen shared a TikTok making the sweet drink along to “Lavender Haze” by Taylor Swift, and the line that goes: “I feel the lavender haze creeping up on me,” perfectly describes how enticing it looks. Here’s what you’ll need and how to make TikTok’s lavender latte recipe at home.

Besides the purple lavender petals smelling fresh and looking pretty, there are other reasons to try out lavender in coffee. The lavender flower actually belongs to the mint family, which is why it’s easy to steep in relaxing tea. Lavender is also a soothing aroma that’s been found to decrease stress and calm headaches. If your morning dose of caffeine gives you jitters or spikes your anxiety, including a little lavender might help balance out the side effects.

Tuyen posted the full recipe on Instagram for a lavender-infused simple syrup that only uses a three key ingredients. Once you make a big batch, you can try it in your regular coffee or experiment by dropping it in matcha drinks, herbal tea, lemon water, or even sweet oat milk for the floral flavor. It’s basically just steeped lavender and sugar, so you can really add it on anything, like drizzled over desserts or on top of a sweet breakfast. Why not try it in cocktails too, for an extra calming effect and pop of color. However you take your “lavender haze,” this is how to make an easy but impressive at-home lavender latte.

How To Make The Lavender Latte Syrup

What you’ll need for the lavender syrup:

3 - 4 tablespoons of fresh lavender or dried lavender buds

1 cup of water

1 cup of sugar

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional)

A few drops of purple (or red and blue, mixed) food coloring (optional)

In a large pot, combine the sugar, water, and lavender. Simmer over medium heat until thickened into a syrup, for about 10 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat and let cool for 20-30 minutes to allow the lavender to steep in the syrup. Stir in vanilla extract and food coloring (optional). Strain the syrup to remove the steeped lavender. Transfer to a jar or syrup decanter for serving.

For the syrup, you can use lavender straight from your garden or purchase food grade dried lavender from the grocery store or Amazon. If you decide to add food dye to the simple syrup to create a bright violet color, the petal potion will look stunning mixed in iced coffee and cold drinks. To whip up an easy iced latte, just pour 1/2 cup of milk over ice with 1 1/2 cups of cold coffee, then stir in a few teaspoons of the syrup for an aromatic morning sip. Garnish your glass with sprigs of lavender and rosemary, and enjoy.