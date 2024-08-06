An empty dorm room is a blank space, ready for you to make it your own. Whatever decor or furniture you bring in tells a story about who you are — and if who you are is a Swiftie, Taylor Swift Easter eggs are must-haves for your home away from home.

Fans who love Swift’s unique design aesthetic, but don’t necessarily want to display posters and Eras Tour ticket stubs on the wall, can furnish their dorm with pieces inspired by her New York City and Los Angeles homes to make the whole place shimmer without any major nods.

Though the Tortured Poets singer has eight known residences across the States, these two homes are the only ones that have made appearances in various interviews, secret sessions, and the Miss Americana documentary. While each home is slightly different, they demonstrate that the multihyphenate loves to blend nostalgia and antiques with modern colors and design. It’s similar to how she can write both a quill pen song like “Ivy” and a glitter gel pen song like “Bejeweled.”

So, if you’re looking for something fresh but still Swiftie-approved for your college dorm without being completely obvious (this is your place, you make the rules), here’s how you can decorate your space like Taylor Swift.

Live In Screaming Color Like Taylor’s NYC Apartment

For an enchanting dorm room, channel Swift’s NYC kitchen and dining room. Both can be seen in the Miss Americana doc when Swift’s bestie Abigail Anderson comes over for a girls’ night in. These two rooms are full of whimsical, jewel-toned colors and nostalgic touches, like several antique picture frames of Swift and her friends on the walls.

Elite Daily/Screenshot via Netflix

It’s easy to recreate this look by thrifting mismatched frames and creating a vibrant canopy over your bed with purple, orange, and blue shades of fabric. Swift is a maximalist, so have fun with different celestial string lights and chandelier-like lamps for your desk to brighten up your space. You can also toss a bunch of throw pillows on your bed to bring in more color and make your space super cozy.

For your own cute girls’ night, get a mini fridge for snacks — but make sure it’s magnetic. Swift has a ton of magnets on her fridge from her travels that can also be used to hold 1989-era Polaroid pics you take with your squad.

If you fancy yourself a DIY moment à la the singer, add more color to your furniture with floral transfers. Don’t worry if you’re doing too much. The more fun you have, the more Swift-like your space will be.

Keep It Clean Like Taylor’s LA Kitchen

Swift isn’t shy about her love of baking. Even Travis Kelce has gushed about his girlfriend’s cooking, and the two were spotted having a cute, intimate kitchen moment in her “Fortnight” challenge video on YouTube. Because she spends so much time there, it’s clear she puts a lot of effort into making her kitchen in LA match her style.

Elite Daily/Screenshot via YouTube

Her LA house, featured in her Vogue “73 Questions” video, has a much more subtle vibe than her NYC apartment. Instead of color, her kitchen, for example, is mostly black and white with warm touches of copper and gold. To bring this style of decor into your dorm room, start with a white color palette and add in golden touches.

Swift doesn’t have cabinets in her kitchen, and instead has everything on floating shelves for all to see. If your dorm allows, install or use self-adhesive brackets for wooden shelves for all your trinkets and trophies, like the artist’s MTV “Moonman” statuette (next to her coffee machine, to be exact).

Find Your Inspo In A Space Like Taylor’s Songwriting Rooms

In her LA home, Swift has a songwriting room with a grand piano at the center. Since that’s a little hard to fit in your average dorm (or even your average house), you can get inspired by the other decor on her bookshelves to bring into your space.

Elite Daily/Screenshot via YouTube

This is the decor style for anyone looking for a scholarly dorm, where you can be inspired while writing papers for class and studying for finals. Getting small white bookshelves is a great way to organize your space and display some of books.

Swift also has things on display like a telescope and scales — true “Karma” vibes. To add pops of color, she includes teal, floral throw pillows and lamps.

In her NYC home, her songwriting room is a bit darker with brown furniture, but she includes teal accents with her pillows and curtains there, too.

Get Cozy With Your Besties In A Dorm Like Taylor’s Living Room

While Swift’s LA home is like a slightly less vibrant version of her NYC apartment, she still maintains the same eclectic energy. Her living room, also seen in her Vogue interview and the 1989 secret sessions, is really cozy with lots of pillows and blankets of different styles and patterns.

Elite Daily/Screenshot via YouTube

She also brings in her love of cats with mini statues and trinkets on her bookshelves. Similar to her NYC apartment, Swift has tons of picture frames all over, so creating a collage wall or hanging up your own frames is the way to go.

During her early 1989 era, Swift also had lots mirrors, which you could add to your desk to make a vanity space. She later added in some plants to liven up the space and add a pop of color.