Taco Bell is the place to go for a Crunchwrap Supreme, chalupas, Mexican pizza, and now, it’s getting into the chicken nuggets game — but with its own Tex-Mex twist. The Crispy Chicken Nuggets are a first for Taco Bell, and I was invited to their headquarters in Irvine, California to try the new menu item before its debut on Oct. 12. Chicken nuggets may seem like an out of left field choice for Taco Bell, but after trying these, you’ll find they fit right on the menu next to Nacho Fries and Grilled Cheese Burritos.

You might be thinking to yourself, why would I go to Taco Bell for chicken nuggets? Well, these aren’t just any regular nuggets, because they’ve got a signature Taco Bell twist. The Crispy Chicken Nuggets are made with a spiced jalapeño buttermilk that makes them delicious sans sauce. However, Taco Bell is also releasing two new dipping sauces for their Crispy Chicken Nuggets that are definitely worth trying as well. The first is their signature Bell Sauce, which is made with tomatoes, red chiles, garlic, and onion. The second is Taco Bell’s take on the hot honey trend, a Jalapeño Honey Mustard, which is made with everything in its name — honey, mustard, and jalapeños.

Taco Bell’s Crispy Chicken Nuggets Review

Rachel Chapman

I’ll admit that at first I was skeptical of Taco Bell chicken nuggets. When I think of fast food chicken, I think of McDonald’s or Chick-fil-A. If I’m going to Taco Bell, I’m usually in the mood for Mexican Pizza or a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, but after tasting them, I think these chicken nuggets really do fit right onto the Taco Bell menu.

The spiced jalapeño buttermilk comes through, so it has those Mexican flavors. The breading also has a nice crunch that reminded me a lot of eating a hard shell taco. The masterminds behind the new menu item revealed that tortilla chips were part of the coating, so it makes sense that it felt like eating what a taco version of a chicken nugget would be.

Also, don’t be intimidated by the jalapeño. It adds a nice bit of spice without being too hot. It may be an issue if you’re super sensitive to spicy foods, but I hardly noticed it all. Both the crunch and jalapeño buttermilk marinade made these chicken nuggets delicious on their own, but you do have the choice of two sauces when you order them.

Taco Bell knew that they needed to create some dipping sauces for their Crispy Chicken Nuggets, so they came up with the Bell Sauce and their version of a honey mustard — a Jalapeño Honey Mustard. The Bell Sauce, which is the most unique of the two, is meant to be like Taco Bell’s signature sauce the same way that Chick-fil-A has their Chick-fil-A sauce.

It had a barbecue flavor, but my friend and I also agreed that it tasted like a bit like a tikka masala sauce. It was both sweet and spicy, and I can definitely see some fans ordering this sauce to put on their tacos or a TikToker using it to create a viral secret menu item. While I enjoyed the Bell Sauce, the Jalapeño Honey Mustard was my favorite of the two.

You really can’t go wrong with honey mustard on chicken nuggets, but the jalapeño made it feel more elevated with flavor. Once again, the jalapeños weren’t too strong — the spice level is mild at best, IMO — but it provided a nice kick that felt at home on a Taco Bell menu.

Right now, the Crispy Chicken Nuggets are only available in Minneapolis, Minnesota starting on Oct. 12. If they are a success, though, you could start seeing chicken nuggets on the menu nationwide in either a five-pack or 10-pack. After trying these nuggets out in Taco Bell’s Innovation Kitchen, I’m really hoping they make their way on the menu near me soon.

Once they’ve become a staple on the menu, I have a few suggestions, like adding the nacho fries seasoning to the outside for a spicy version or even making a Doritos version of the Crispy Chicken Nuggets. Taco Bell, if you’re listening, I’ve got some ideas.