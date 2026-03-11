Taco Bell went all out at its annual Live Más Live event on March 3. Not only did the brand announce over 20 new unique items coming to the menu in 2026 — including a Mountain Dew Baja Midnight Pie, Crème Brulee Crunchwrap Slider, and Mexican Pizza Empanadas — but the accompanying showcase was OTT in the best ways.

The fast food chain spotlighted the “unhingedness” of their menu with celebrities like Demi Lovato, Benson Boone, and Jason Sudeikis. I was invited to not only cover the purple carpet outside, but go inside as a guest for the night to enjoy the performances, experience the after-party, and of course sample some of the new Taco Bell creations.

The 2026 Live Más Live is available to stream on Peacock right now. If you want a more of an inside look at Taco Bell’s biggest night of the year, though, here is a recap of everything you missed:

The Star-Studded Purple Carpet

As guests arrived on the purple carpet, I was able to chat with so many faves, including Ariana Madix and Tara Lipinski about Rob Rausch’s The Traitors win and Maura Higgins finally getting her Hermès Birkin bag. Separately, Boone shared that his Taco Bell tank top with Gollum from The Lord of the Rings on it was a gift from his friend, and Rachel Bilson said the one menu item she wants to make a comeback is the Chilito, a chili cheese burrito. (As you can see, our interviews offer just as much variety as Taco Bell menus.)

The Main Event With Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, & More

Once it was time to head inside, I made it to my seat that was one table away from celebs like Sudeikis and Travis Barker. The show included appearances by Lovato, a video sent in by Doja Cat, and a sketch featuring Emily in Paris’ Ashley Park and Lil Jon. This is where they announced the 20+ menu items coming to Taco Bell this year, which includes:

Permanent Nacho Fries

Flamin’ Hot Nacho Fries

Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets

Doritos Cool Ranch Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets

Flamin’ Hot Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets

Mountain Dew Baja Midnight Pie

Crème Brulee Crunchwrap Slider

Cheesy G Sliders

Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza with Jalapeño Citrus Salsa

Mexican Pizza Empanadas

Flamin’ Hot Mini Taco Salad

Milk Bar Birthday Cake Empanada

Chocolate Fudge & Caramel Empanadas

Strawberry & Cream Mexican Pizza Bite

Mountain Dew Baja Midnight Zero

Strawberry Horchata Refresca

Cold Brew with Purple Horchata Cold Foam

Salt & Straw Tacolate Chiller

Fire Queso Sauce Packet

Mountain Dew Baja Blast Under Eye Patches

Queso Cracked Cantina Bowl

Firecracker Burrito

The final item of the evening was announced with the help from Boone, who did one of his iconic backflips.

The After-Party With New Food & Dancing

Once the show was over, it was time to sample some of those new innovations. In a VIP room at the Hollywood Palladium, I was able to taste-test the Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets, Mountain Dew Baja Midnight Pie, Crème Brulee Crunchwrap Slider, Mexican Pizza Empanadas, Flamin’ Hot Mini Taco Salad, Chocolate Fudge & Caramel Empanadas, Strawberry & Cream Mexican Pizza Bite, Fire Queso Sauce Packet, and Queso Cracked Cantina Bowl.

The Hits

Out of everything I tried, the Diablo Dusted Crispy Chicken Nuggets was my favorite savory bite. It does have an intense heat to it, so just make sure you have a drink nearby. I also really enjoyed the taco salad, and the Mexican Pizza Empanadas were like mini fried calzones.

For anyone with a sweet tooth, Taco Bell has some really great options this year. The Chocolate Fudge & Caramel Empanadas are on the menu now, and the chocolate one was my favorite bite of the night. It’s not too rich, and has the right amount of flavor delivered in a warm and fried empanada. I also enjoyed the perfectly-sized and crunchy Crème Brulee Crunchwrap Slider.

The Misses

I probably won’t be getting the Mountain Dew Baja Midnight Pie when it officially drops later this year. It tasted like artificial grape and I struggled to get through it. I also didn’t enjoy any of the new drinks that I sampled, which included the Strawberry Horchata Refresca, Cold Brew with Purple Horchata Cold Foam, and Salt & Straw Tacolate Chiller.

After eating my way through the new menu, I was able to party and dance the night away in another room where DJ Pee (aka Anderson Paak) was performing.

TL;DR: Taco Bell Brought Out The Stars & Empanadas

I’m glad I finally got to attend my first-ever Live Más Live, and that it was themed to one of my favorite seasons: awards season. It was a star-studded evening with a mix of reality TV stars, athletes, and musicians. I wasn’t completely blown away by the new additions coming to Taco Bell in 2026, because it felt like it was just a lot of new empanadas. However, there were some unique creations like the edible sauce packet and Baja Blast eye patches.

Overall, I had a great time, enjoyed some delicious food, and got to party with diehard Taco Bell fans. I can’t wait to do it again for Live Más Live 2027.