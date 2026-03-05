Maura Higgins Finally Got Her Birkin From Rob Rausch

Maura Higgins might not have won The Traitors, but she got a pretty good consolation prize. In the finale, Rob Rausch took home the prize of over $220,000. After the shock of her loss wore off, Higgins only had one request: a Birkin. And this time around, Rausch did not disappoint.

At Watch What Happens Live on March 4, the snake wrangler gave Higgins the Hermès purse, as promised. The bag — a burgundy Hermès Togo Birkin 30 with gold hardware — costs around $16,000, per E!.

Initially, Higgins was not so sure Rausch would follow through. During an exclusive interview with Elite Daily, published Feb. 27, Higgins explained their deal. “He felt bad at the final, and told me he would get me a present at the reunion,” she said at the time. “I said to him, ‘I will accept nothing less than a Birkin handbag.’ I deserve that. He wouldn’t have won without me.”

According to her, his prize pot was “enough for about 20 Birkins.” She added, “He's f*cking rolling in cash right now.”

Still, Rausch seemed to be hesitant. “I've texted him umpteen times, ‘Looking forward to my Birkin,’” she said. “He texted me back going, ‘don't get too excited’ and ‘don't get your hopes up.’” However, at the reunion, which was taped after Higgins’ Elite Daily interview, Rausch confirmed that he planned to gift her the bag.

According to Rausch, his fellow Traitor Lisa Rinna helped Higgins’ dream come true. “As soon as I told her about it, she was like, 'I will help you,'" he told People. "She's a very well-connected woman, and she did it. She gave me all her resources and originally I was going to get it from a guy in Paris. I was going to actually have to go to Paris, which I was going to do. But now we got someone in New York City, and it's going to be great."

Apparently, Eric Nam — who also lost to Rausch in the finale — is requesting a gift now, too. He wants a Rolex. “We can see. If the people at Rolex want to talk, maybe we can work something out. But I don't know. I mean, Maura was, in my opinion, an honorary Traitor,” he told People. “She just didn't know it. Eric, he just kind of got outplayed a little bit, which sucks, but it's the name of the game."

"But I do love Eric," he added. "He's a great guy. He's really nice. Maybe he does deserve a Rolex. I don't know. We'll see."