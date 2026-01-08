Dressing Like A Zookeeper Is The Hottest Thing A Man Can Do

As a longtime fan of Jurassic Park, I’ve always had a soft spot for a man in khaki (ahem, Dr. Alan Grant). This year, it seems like the rest of the world is catching on to what I always knew: a man who works in conservation, wears field-appropriate gear, and has a fondness for reptiles is always crush-worthy.

In 2025, this particular brand of outdoorsy men finally started getting their due — inspiring crushes, fan edits, and thirsty comments. Plus, according to Pinterest Predicts, an annual trend forecast based on consumer insights and data, searches for “paleontologist aesthetic” have gone up 35% over the past year, making it likely that these khaki-coded outfits will continue trending throughout 2026.

But khaki crushes weren’t always the norm. In 2024, a different type of man was the most sought-after: everyone was “looking for a man in finance, 6’5”, blue eyes.” Nowadays, however, people seem to prefer cargo pants over cufflinks — thanks to a few exceptionally well-dressed men.

Of course, Jonathan Bailey’s slutty little glasses and khaki vest (plus, his matching backpack) in Jurassic World Rebirth definitely helped this movement along. But two Roberts — Robert Irwin and Rob Rausch — helped solidify its longevity.

In November, Robert Irwin won the Mirrorball on Dancing with the Stars Season 34. Throughout his time on the show, the wildlife conservationist was talented, heartfelt, and unapologetically himself. Naturally, the internet started crushing on the 22-year-old. The infatuation wasn’t just about his charm and bone structure. It also had to do with his all-khaki zookeeper uniform.

On Instagram and TikTok, where he posts wholesome videos about wildlife conservation and rehabilitation, his comment sections are filled with thirsty comments, like “i wanna explore your wilderness.” Plus, there are plenty of videos devoted to fangirling over his wardrobe (some even set to the tune of George Michael’s “Father Figure”).

Rob Rausch from Love Island USA has also been reaping the benefits of being a handsome outdoorsman. The snake wrangler rose to fame on the reality show in 2024, but he’s maintained his crush-worthy status over the past year (despite skipping the spinoff show, Beyond the Villa). Next, Rausch is set to compete in the next season of The Traitors, premiering on January 8.

While the 27-year-old is most recognizable in a pair of overalls, he often pairs the look with a khaki hat, aka the perfect uniform for snake wrangling. Like Irwin, Rausch’s comments section is borderline feral. Under his wildlife-focused videos, fans are openly thirsting. “i have nothing appropriate to say,” one fan commented under one of his TikToks. Another wrote, “I’ve never been so interested in nature.”

Turns out, khaki plays a key role in their mass appeal. According to Elite Daily’s Instagram followers, a man in (utility) uniform makes all the difference. When polled about what makes these Roberts so hot, they were quick to point out their safari-coded wardrobes. “It’s all the outdoor looks — period,” one wrote. “I think the khakis make them look gentle. That’s hot,” another person explained.

Here’s to more khaki-clad crushes in the new year — even if that means waiting for the next rumored Jurassic World installment.