Rob & Colton Respond To Rumors They Cheated On The Traitors

Season 4 of The Traitors had an extra undercurrent of conspiracy. As the game progressed, it had become clear that under-the-radar Traitor Rob Rausch had formed a very strong bond with outspoken Faithful Colton Underwood. After Colton correctly led the charge to eliminate Lisa Rinna at the roundtable and then named Traitor Candiace Dillard Bassett as the next that needs to go, fans became suspicious that Rob may have told his buddy who the Traitors were.

At the reunion, Candiace confronted Rob and Colton about this viral rumor, claiming that Colton told her that Rob had confirmed to him she was a Traitor.

“It's no secret Rob and I were working together,” Colton said. “I 100% thought I was working with another Faithful, so I'll just put that out. Rob and I bounced names off each other. And Lisa was still in the game. I said, 'Hey, we're getting Lisa out tonight 100%.' He said ‘Yes, and next up is Candiace.’”

Rob wasn’t fully aligned with Colton’s version of events, though. “I don't feel like I said that. I feel like if you said it I would've went for that, but I don't think I would've said that,” Rob said.

The Season 4 winner also flatly denied that he ever told Colton the Traitors’ identities. “You know that there are very strict rules in this game,” Rob replied to Candiace. “Everything's on camera. And I was in an excellent spot. Why would I risk it and tell Colton I'm a Traitor?”

Colton added: “At no point did I ever think I was truly working with a Traitor with him.”

Colton went on to say he noticed how Candiace had been “alluding” to Rob and himself “cheating” in some of her exit interviews. “I played the game really hard, I played it with a lot of integrity. I love competing. I would never cheat at this game,” Colton said.

Rob stated that it was a fortunate coincidence that Colton was hunting all the Traitors except for him. “It just so happened that what Colton was doing was good for my game,” Rob said. “So I just kinda supported him.”