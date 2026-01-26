All of the chaotic drama on The Traitors Season 4 has officially erupted outside of the castle. After the particularly explosive sixth episode, which culminated in a heated exchange between Lisa Rinna and Colton Underwood, the show had to post a warning to fans discouraging “cyberbullying and harassment.” Rinna also shared her personal response to the backlash Underwood had received, although she had one last jab for her Traitors nemesis first.

On Jan. 24, Rinna riled up the fandom with a Threads post that brought up Underwood’s past stalking allegations. Back in 2020, Underwood’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph was granted a restraining order against him after alleging that he had stalked her and placed a tracking device on her car. She dropped the temporary restraining order after a month.

Shortly after making the post, Rinna expressed her regret in a video on her Instagram Story. “It’s come to my attention that my post that I responded to in my housewife mode is taking on a life of its own, and it’s causing real problems for Colton,” Rinna said. “I do not want this, because Colton and I are great. He was a great and is a great nemesis for me on the show in the game. Now, as you know, if you asked me to be a housewife, I’ll bring it to you, right? That’s what I was doing, all in the name of the game.”

Peacock

Rinna emphasized that she has no desire to see Underwood actually suffer. “The fact that the backlash is happening, I feel horrible about because I don’t want to hurt anybody,” Rinna continued. “I am here to play the game and have fun. And Colton is a great nemesis for me. We had so much fun. I’ve only always had a great time with him. So please, guys, be gentle. It’s a game. It’s a TV show. We’re all doing the best we can. Don’t send death threats or do anything to jeopardize somebody’s family. We had so much fun doing it. It was really hard.”

She suggested that any incensed viewers should remind themselves what they’re watching before they send anyone hate. “Everyone take a deep breath and just know that everything is great. It’s a game,” Rinna said. “Try to watch it like a sporting event, you know, like if you’re watching football or wrestling, and just be gentle with everybody, because everyone’s doing the best they can.”