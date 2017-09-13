40 SZA Lyrics To Caption Your IG Pics Of Those Good Days

If you're not already on the SZA train (where have you been?), you're about to be. SZA is a contemporary R&B favorite, and for good reason. And before you ask, no, her real name isn't SZA — it's Solána Imani Rowe, and she takes on SZA as her stage name. You’ve no doubt heard her silky smooth voice and emotive, poetic lyrics featured on the radio, in films, and all over TikTok on hits including “Good Days,” “I Hate U,” “The Weekend (Funk Remix),” “All The Stars” from Black Panther: The Album, and Doja Cat’s megahit “Kiss Me More.” Given her success and songwriting prowess, it's time to start putting together a list of the best SZA song lyrics for captions, because her words have the power to make your next social post iconic.

SZA came out with her debut EP, called See.SZA.Run, back in October 2012, and has been crushing the game ever since then. In fact, some of the best SZA lyrics come from her first full-length album, Z, which was released back in 2014 — looking at you, “Childs Play.” It was her 2017 album, CTRL, that blew up and gained immense critical acclaim, earning her five Grammy nominations that year. The rest is history.

Sometimes it takes something special to give your Instagram or TikTok post that additional flair that will set it apart from the rest. And trust, you can't go wrong with SZA song quotes. Having a night out with the girls? Feeling yourself in a trendy outfit? In your absolute feels for the night and need everyone to know it? It sounds like you need some SZA quotes in your life ASAP. It's time we appreciate all of her lyrics readily available for good vibes and inspiration. Here are 40 of the best SZA song lyrics for captions to up your social media game.

From “Good Days”

1. “Good day in my mind, safe to take a step out, get some air now, let your edge out.”

2. “All the while, I'll await my armored fate with a smile.”

3. “Gotta get right, tryna free my mind before the end of the world.”

From “Hit Different”

4. “You a wild one, and I'm wadin' in you like it's cool water.”

From “Drew Barrymore”

5. "Why is it so hard to accept the party is over?"

6. “Bring the gin, got the juice, bring the sin, got that too.”

7. “Somebody get the tacos, somebody spark a blunt, let's start the Narcos off at episode one.”

From “The Weekend”

8. “You like 9 to 5, I'm the weekend.”

9. “Gettin' all in your love, fallin' all over love.”

10. “I gotta say I'm in the mood for a little bit more of that.”

From “20 Something”

11. "How you ain't say you was movin' forward? Honesty hurts when you're gettin' older."

12. "20 something, all alone still, not a thing in my name."

13. "Stuck in them 20 somethings, stuck in them 20 somethings."

14. "And if it's an illusion, I don't wanna wake up. I'm gonna hang on to it."

From “Love Galore”

15. "Promise I won't cry over spilled milk."

16. "Acting like we wasn't more than a summer fling, I said farewell, you took it well."

17. "Why you bother me when you know you don't want me?"

From “Broken Clocks”

18. "I'm never going back, never going back, you can't make me."

19. "I've paid enough of petty dues, I've heard enough of sh*tty news."

20. "Can't beat ‘em, just join the party."

21. "All that I've got, pieces and pages."

21. "Got a shift ay 10 a.m., got a dip at 10 p.m., gotta get that cash."

From “Supermodel”

23. "It made me feel good for temporary love, you was a temporary lover."

24. "I could be your supermodel if you believe, if you see it in me."

25. "But I need you, I need you, I need you."

26. "Why I can't stay alone just by myself? Wish I was comfortable just with myself."

From “Anything”

27. "Maybe I should kill my inhibition, maybe I'll perfect in a new dimension.”

28. "Down for the ride, down for the ride, you could take me anywhere."

From “Garden (Say It Like Dat)”

29. "Need you for the old me, need you for my sanity, need you to remind me where I come from."

30. "Love me even if it rain, love me even if it pain you."

From “Childs Play”

31. "But memories keep coming back, all the nights that we used to laugh."

32. "Only write rhythm to the tardiest of tempos, only ride shotgun when the car is a limo."

From “Normal Girl”

33. “This time next year, I'll be living so good, won't remember your name, I swear.”

34. “Wish I was the type of girl you take over to mama.”

From “I Hate U”

35. “And if you wondered if I hate you, I do.”

From “Prom”

36. “Winter, I can't stand this, snow is falling all on me.”

37. “Hopping through poppy fields, dodging evil witches.”

From “Go Gina”

38. “I've been on the low key grinding, learning on the low key, shining.”

From “Sweet November”

39. “Flying high and fearless baby, I've kissed death a thousand times before.”

From “No Love”

40. “If it did it all again, I would give like ten percent. You deserve like half of that, I'ma need my money back.”