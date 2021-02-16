Everyone knows real recognizes real, and that golden rule rings true for songwriters, too. SZA's reaction to Olivia Rodrigo raving about her songwriting is beyond a stan's dream come true. The two artists made waves on the Billboard Hot 100 with their releases in January 2021, and now they're showing love to each other on social media. There's no word of a collaboration just yet, but knowing the music industry, it's only a matter of time until the two powerhouses team up to run the charts.

With both "Good Days" and "Drivers License" remaining strong on the charts in February, it was only a matter of time before SZA and Rodrigo gave each other props for their new hits. In a new interview with Apple Music, Rodrigo not only praised SZA for her songwriting skills, but cited her song "Supermodel" from her 2017 album CTRL as one of her favorite tracks from the trailblazing artist.

"'Supermodel' is so good. I love songs where women talk about being insecure because I feel like that's such a scary, scary thing to talk about, but it's something we all feel so deeply," Rodrigo told Travis Mills on the Feb. 13 episode of his Apple Music radio show. "Supermodel" was not only the opening track to SZA's debut album, but for many of her avid fans, an introduction to the singer's introspective songwriting — just like Rodrigo's "Drivers License" was for her newfound fanbase. "[SZA] is just like the most brutally honest, beautiful songwriter."

On Feb. 15, SZA took to her Instagram story to show some love back to Rodrigo and offer congratulations to the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star on the massive success of "Drivers License." The singer shared a clip of Rodrigo's interview and wrote, "Thank you so much queen! Blessings and congratulations on everything," along with several heartfelt emojis.

Both artists currently occupy some of the top song spots on several music charts, including the Billboard Hot 100. For the week of Feb. 13, SZA's "Good Days" ranked at No. 11 and Rodrigo's "Drivers License" clocked in at No. 1 once again. Their mutual success is undeniable, and they shared the top 20 with other expert female songwriters like Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Ariana Grande.

Hopefully, in a world where new collaborations are coming out constantly, the two will share some love on a track together someday soon. "Collab queens," one fan demanded on Twitter. We can only cross our fingers and hope for some music magic in the future.