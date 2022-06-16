All the major life-altering events of the springtime are behind us. Now, it’s all about summertime. With the summer solstice right around the corner, things will take on a different kind of vibe. The sun will be shifting out of the curious, information-oriented sign of Gemini and into the emotionally motivated, nurturing sign of Cancer. As a cardinal sign, Cancer season is when initiation and taking action will be the main priority, but for the fixed signs (aka Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius), the 2022 summer solstice won’t have too big of an effect on them, as they’re far more interested in security and stability.

When the start of a new season takes place, it’s always accompanied by the cardinal signs. The spring equinox coincides with the start of Aries season, the summer solstice marks the beginning of Cancer season, the fall equinox coincides with Libra season, and the winter solstice arrives with Capricorn season. The fixed signs, however, take center stage during the middle of every season, because that’s when things are stable and much less prone to change; they thrive the most in the midst of a season, and less so at the beginning. Because of this, the 2022 summer solstice on June 21 will be a time for these signs to refuel and recharge, as well as shift their focus to the cadent houses in each of their birth charts. Here’s what each of these signs can expect on this day:

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

On June 21, the sun will shift into your third house of communication and ideas, illuminating your desire to form emotional connections through speaking your mind and expressing your thoughts. Now is a time where you’ll be called to learn new things and gather information, and while it may not be the most active period of the year for you, you’re certain to learn a lot about the world around you. Your current skills and hobbies may also be highlighted, and the summer solstice is an ideal time for you to pick up a new endeavor, as well as embark on trips or journeys of some kind. Reading and writing are a couple ways you can best align yourself with this energy, as well as surrounding yourself with people who are receptive to your opinions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

As the sun, your chart ruler, shifts into your 12th house on June 21, your attention will be called to the deepest parts of your subconscious mind. Now is the time to do a deep dive into your habits and behind the scenes practices — how are you nurturing and caring for yourself behind closed doors? You tend to mask your deep inner feels behind a confident exterior, and now is the time to get to the bottom of where this desire to hide this part of you comes from. Vulnerability is a strength, and you may find yourself becoming more acquainted with this part of yourself now. You may find yourself unpacking some feelings you’ve placed on the back-burner now, so be sure to be as gentle with yourself as possible as you sort through any pent up emotions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The summer solstice will place a strong emphasis on your ninth house of travel, wisdom, and knowledge, bringing your attention to how you obtain emotional comfort and security through your belief systems. You oftentimes feel more at home in far away places than you do in your immediate environment, and now is a great time to embark on a vacation somewhere far away. As a fellow water sign, your emotions oftentimes tend to lead the way, but Cancer season will remind you that how you care for these emotions is important. Through your spiritual pursuits you are certain to find comfort now, so be sure to take a close look at how you’re caring for yourself on a psychological level.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

As the sun shifts into your sixth house on June 21, your daily habits, rituals, and routines will become highlighted. As an air sign, you may find yourself neglecting your deep emotional needs, but the 2022 summer solstice is the perfect opportunity to be reminded of how important caring for yourself is. What do your daily practices look like? How are you carving out time in your day to day life to allow your emotions to tell you what you need? It may vary, and as a fixed sign, this may be challenging to accept, but similarly to the moon and the tides of the oceans, we ebb and flow. Be sure to tap into how you feel in your body now, and pay close attention to what it tells you.