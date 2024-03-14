Step aside, Shamrock Shake — Starbucks has a new green drink that is a must for St. Patrick’s Day. The Luck Of The Matcha Crème Frappuccino, which is available for a limited time, is a sweet blend of matcha and caramel to represent a leprechaun’s pot of gold — and it’s delicious.

When I saw that Starbucks added this speciality green drink to its spring menu, I knew I had to try it. One of my go-to orders is a matcha latte, and I enjoy mixing things up with customizations. My usual is a matcha with chai, inspired by Lizzo and Anna Sitar’s TikToks. The flavor combination of matcha with spicy chai — similar to TikTok’s Baby Yoda drink — is unreal, so I had to see how well matcha and caramel go together.

The Luck Of The Matcha Crème Frappuccino can be ordered off Starbucks’ app, and is a Matcha Crème Frappuccino with three pumps of caramel syrup, whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and a caramel crunch topping. A grande is about $6, and the colors really are reminiscent of a St. Patrick’s Day party. While the drink is Insta-worthy and green enough to keep people from pinching you on March 17, it’s all about the taste.

This Caramel And Matcha Combo Is Going Into My Go-To Drink Rotation

Rachel Chapman

I’m already a fan of Starbucks’ matcha, so it’s no surprise that I loved this Luck Of The Matcha Crème Frappuccino. Adding caramel into the mix just makes the drink slightly sweeter, and I couldn’t put it down. Of course, caramel doesn’t change the flavor too much, but the golden drizzle on top really gives this drink a St. Patrick’s Day touch.

When I order a matcha, it’s usually a latte and not a Frappuccino. I’m interested in trying the three pumps of caramel in this drink with just a latte, but I really enjoyed the Frappuccino version of this for the spring. It was refreshing on a warm day, and felt like a great option for someone looking for a cold and festive treat.

Starbucks

I’m also a huge fan of the name. It reminds me of Disney Channel’s Luck of the Irish, which is a must-watch this time of year, and fun to order. While the Luck Of The Matcha Crème Frappuccino may only be on the menu for a limited time at participating Starbucks stores, you can still order it once it’s gone. You’ll just need to make the customizations yourself.

If you do decide to order one this week to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, you’re in luck. On March 14, there is a BOGO deal for Starbucks Rewards Members that includes the Luck Of The Matcha Crème Frappuccino. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., get a free drink when you order any handcrafted beverage. That includes not only the Luck Of The Matcha Crème Frappuccino, but also Starbucks’ lavender-inspired spring menu. Basically, the paddy is happening at Starbucks on Thursday.