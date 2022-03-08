St. Patrick’s Day is coming up, and with it comes an explosion of all things Irish and green, including your drinks. Honestly, it doesn’t really matter if you’re Irish or not; it’s still fun to celebrate this holiday full of friends and fun times. For your St. Patrick’s Day prep, you’ll definitely want to check out these popular St. Patrick’s Day drinks from TikTok to get the party rolling.

Let’s be real: indulging in some green-hued cocktails or Irish beer is part of the fun of the holiday, so you might as well give a new drink recipe a go. If you’re planning to start your day off strong, you may want to take it light and easy with some breakfast-friendly St. Patrick’s Day recipes, like a mimosa with a green twist or a classic Irish coffee. Then, when you’re ready to really get going, take one of these other festive cocktails for a spin. Just don’t forget to snap a pic of your Insta-worthy concoction before you dig in.

Whether you like your drinks sweet and glittery, or tangy with a kick, there’s something for everyone here. So, grab your friends and your green attire, and plan to whip up some of these St. Patrick’s Day drink recipes from TikTok that all your favorite leprechauns are sure to love.

01 Pot O’ Gold Cocktail @cocktailswithvictoria To make this glittery green cocktail by @cocktailswithvictoria start with three ounces of your favorite vodka. Add in an ounce of Blue Curacao, four ounces of lemonade, and a dash of edible glitter. Shake with ice until well blended, then pour into a serving glass. Top with rainbow candy for a magical treat.

02 Fuzzy Leprechaun Cocktail This Fuzzy Leprechaun drink recipe by @beingsummershoes is super simple and is perfectly sweet (and green) for the holiday. Just combine Peach Schnapps, Blue Curacao, your favorite vodka, and orange juice with ice. When you shake it up, the liquid will turn a bright green. For an added treat, you can rub lime juice on the rim and add some edible green glitter.

03 Green Mimosa There are only three ingredients in this green mimosa by @thelongweekender, but it’s a fun and delicious start to your St. Patrick’s Day morning. Just like a regular mimosa, you’ll start with some orange juice, but you’ll also add a splash of Blue Curacao to make it turn green. Then, top with champagne and sip.

04 The Grasshopper Drink @join_jules TikToker @join_jules demonstrates how to make this creamy, minty St. Patrick’s Day drink that’s sure to please. Pour a bit of heavy cream, creme de cacao, and creme de menthe in a glass with ice. Shake until well blended (it should look about the same color as a Shamrock Shake), and pour into a serving glass. Top with freshly grated chocolate and a mint leaf before serving. https://vm.tiktok.com/TTPdAFsvHG/

05 Irish Redhead Drink This Irish Redhead drink by @cocktailswithvictoria isn’t overly sweet. You’ll mix a couple of ounces of Irish Whiskey, fresh lime and lemon juice, and a splash of grenadine (for the “redhead” part), then mix with ice. Pour into a serving glass and top with a maraschino cherry.

06 Irish Slammer Drink This Irish Slammer drink by @greexican isn’t for the faint of heart. First, fill up a wide-rimmed glass with Guinness or another Irish porter. Then, mix Jameson whiskey and Bailey’s into a shot glass. When you’re ready, drop the shot right into the beer glass and drink.

07 Glass of Gold Cocktail @sugarandbryce If you want to add a little luster to your St. Paddy’s day, try out this Glass of Gold cocktail from @sugarandbryce. To make, mix elderflower liqueur with a bit of edible gold dust until it glimmers. Then, top it off with your favorite sparkling wine. Cheers!

08 Sour Apple Slushie You’ll need a blender to whip up this Sour Apple Slushie drink by @stkkmoney. First, fill your blender halfway with ice. Add in about a half dozen green apple Jolly Ranchers, Sour Apple Pucker, and apple juice. Blend until it’s the consistency of a slushie, then pour into your favorite serving glass.

09 Irish Coffee For a warm hug in a glass, try out this Irish coffee recipe from @thewhyteelephant. Start out by pouring an ounce of Irish cream into a glass. Then, add an ounce or so of Irish whiskey, and top it off with some strong black coffee or espresso.