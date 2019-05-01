These 10 Matcha Sips From Starbucks Are Smooth Pick-Me-Ups

Coffee is a natural go-to sip when you need a little boost, especially when you’re on a Starbucks run. If you’re looking to switch it up, though, Starbucks' matcha offerings are also a great way to stay energized. Thankfully, the chain has plenty of matcha-based sips that are tasty, caffeinated, and totally Instagram-worthy, thanks to their green hues. Whether you're already a matcha devotee or are looking to add some new matcha-based beverages to the mix this summer, here are some of the strongest Starbucks drinks with matcha that will keep you energized.
Since finding a new fave pick-me-up can be tricky, you’ll first want to know about all the matcha offerings available at Starbucks. ICYDK, matcha is made by first grinding down tea leaves into a powder and then whisking it into a green liquid with hot water. Though you won’t get the same amount of caffeine in Starbucks’ Grande Matcha Tea as you would in a coffee (a grande Pike Place Roast has 310 milligrams of caffeine), matcha sips can still keep you going.
Since Starbucks doesn’t have as many matcha offerings as it does for coffee-based sips, you can also customize any of Starbucks’ matcha tea sips. There may be an extra charge, but if you want to switch it up, you can try some simple swaps and add-ins. (It’s important to note when you’re ordering something off the Starbucks menu that you may not be able to get everything you want if your requested ingredients aren’t available.) Without further ado, here are some on-menu Starbucks matcha drinks as well as matcha sips you can easily customize: