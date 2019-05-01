These 10 Matcha Sips From Starbucks Are Smooth Pick-Me-Ups

Coffee is a natural go-to sip when you need a little boost, especially when you’re on a Starbucks run. If you’re looking to switch it up, though, Starbucks' matcha offerings are also a great way to stay energized. Thankfully, the chain has plenty of matcha-based sips that are tasty, caffeinated, and totally Instagram-worthy, thanks to their green hues. Whether you're already a matcha devotee or are looking to add some new matcha-based beverages to the mix this summer, here are some of the strongest Starbucks drinks with matcha that will keep you energized.

Since finding a new fave pick-me-up can be tricky, you’ll first want to know about all the matcha offerings available at Starbucks. ICYDK, matcha is made by first grinding down tea leaves into a powder and then whisking it into a green liquid with hot water. Though you won’t get the same amount of caffeine in Starbucks’ Grande Matcha Tea as you would in a coffee (a grande Pike Place Roast has 310 milligrams of caffeine), matcha sips can still keep you going.

Since Starbucks doesn’t have as many matcha offerings as it does for coffee-based sips, you can also customize any of Starbucks’ matcha tea sips. There may be an extra charge, but if you want to switch it up, you can try some simple swaps and add-ins. (It’s important to note when you’re ordering something off the Starbucks menu that you may not be able to get everything you want if your requested ingredients aren’t available.) Without further ado, here are some on-menu Starbucks matcha drinks as well as matcha sips you can easily customize:

01 Matcha Tea Latte Starbucks' Matcha Tea Latte is a simple yet satisfying combination of smooth and creamy matcha that's been mixed with sweetener and steamed milk. A grande size serves 80 milligrams of caffeine.

02 Iced Matcha Tea Latte An iced version of Starbucks' Matcha Tea Latte also packs 80 milligrams of caffeine in a grande. Unlike the hot version, the Iced Matcha Tea Latte is served over ice with regular milk then slightly sweetened, making it the perfect drink to cool you down during your patio season excursions.

03 Matcha Lemonade Starbucks Starbucks unveiled its Matcha Lemonade in 2017, but if you haven’t tried it yet, you’re in for a treat. The drink features Teavana matcha green tea that’s ground up and blended with lemonade and shaken with ice. It has 80 milligrams of caffeine.

04 Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink Starbucks Starbucks dropped its Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink in March 2020. The tropical sip features the brand’s matcha green tea shaken with coconut milk, pineapple and ginger flavors, and ice. A grande boasts 80 milligrams of caffeine.

05 Matcha Crème Frappuccino Blended Beverage If you want some whipped cream with your boost, check out the Matcha Crème Frappuccino Blended Beverage. The beverage features sweetened matcha green tea, milk, and ice topped with a dollop of whipped cream, and it tastes a little bit like green tea ice cream. With 70 milligrams of caffeine per grande cup, it’s a little lighter in the energy department.

06 Iced Matcha Lemonade With Strawberry & Peach You can kick Starbucks Iced Matcha Lemonade up a notch by adding some fruity vibes. Ask for one scoop of strawberry purée and some peach juice blend. You can easily customize this in the app or online under “Add-Ins” and “Juice Options,” and you’ll get 80 milligrams of caffeine in a grande.

07 Matcha Tea Crème Frappuccino Blended Beverage With Coconut Milk Order a Matcha Crème Frappuccino with tropical vibes by substituting regular milk for coconut milk. If you want, you can add some tropical fruit flavor, too, by adding in a banana under “Blended Add-Ons.” The sip provides 70 milligrams of caffeine in a grande.

08 Dirty Matcha Tea Latte Starbucks If you’ve never ordered a Starbucks Matcha Tea Latte dirty before, it just means you want to add a shot (or two) or espresso. If you opt to add one shot of Starbucks espresso to your grande Matcha Latte (hot or iced), you’ll get an extra 150 milligrams of caffeine, which adds up to a whopping 230 milligrams of caffeine in the drink.

09 Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink With Kiwi & Dragonfruit To upgrade Starbucks’ Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink, you can add kiwi inclusions under “Fruit Add-Ins.” You can even go for a kiwi-pineapple dragon fruit creation by also adding dragonfruit inclusions. The sip provides 80 milligrams of caffeine.