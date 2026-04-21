Andy Sachs is back for another round at Runway magazine in The Devil Wears Prada 2. To celebrate the highly anticipated sequel, in theaters May 1, Starbucks unveiled a DWP-themed secret menu with drinks inspired by Andy (Anne Hathaway), Miranda (Meryl Streep), Emily (Emily Blunt), and Nigel (Stanley Tucci).

Coffee runs played a big role in the first film, with Andy having to get Miranda a “no foam, skim latte with an extra shot” each morning for her arrival in the office. According to Erin Silvoy, senior vice president of global marketing at Starbucks, “We’re excited to bring that connection to life again, giving fans a way to step into the moment — starting with their daily coffee.”

Now, you can not only pick up Miranda’s fave drink before heading into the office, but you can also try Andy’s cappuccino or Emily’s sweet chai. The Devil Wears Prada 2 secret menu is available now on the Starbucks app for a limited time. (Bonus: Starting April 24, fans can also pick up a copy of Runway at the Starbucks Reserve locations in New York City.) If you don’t have the app, below, you’ll find how to order each of the DWP drinks, plus my honest review of each Runway-inspired sip.

Miranda’s Signature Order ($7)

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For the no-nonsense Miranda Priestly — who is always booked and busy — a no-foam, extra-shot, extra-hot Caffè Latte with nonfat milk is the perfect sip. It’s not only true to what she orders in the first film, but it suits her character perfectly. I wouldn’t expect her to overdo it on the syrups or customizations. Miranda needs just a simple (and extra caffeinated) latte to get through the day.

The scalding hot temp makes sense because she’s so busy that she needs a drink that will remain warm. (At an NYC internship in college, I had to pick up a certain TV show host’s Starbucks order every morning, and get it extra hot for that same reason.) It may not be super unique, but it’s accurate and a well-made latte.

Rating: 4.8/5

Andy’s Cappuccino ($6)

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Andy has a little more fun with her go-to order. According to Starbucks, Hathaway’s character gets a cappuccino with oat milk, two pumps of caramel sauce, and cinnamon powder on top.

This reminds me so much of Taylor Swift’s Starbucks drink, a caramel nonfat latte, but the oat milk makes it extra cozy. I couldn’t really taste the cinnamon, but I enjoyed the smell of it on top of the drink. The entire thing made me think of the fall, which is my favorite season in NYC and the perfect time to wear a cerulean sweater.

Rating: 4.9/5

Nigel’s Go-to Doppio ($4)

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The hardworking Nigel needs something to keep him going, but he also is able to have a little fun with it. His drink on the secret menu is a Doppio Espresso Con Panna with one pump of mocha sauce.

This was very strong, and came in handy during a busy day at work. What I really loved was the mocha that helped to cut through the bitterness of the espresso, while also making the sip more unique and exciting. I prefer a larger sip that I can enjoy while working, but for any quick boost moving forward, I’ll definitely be ordering this again.

Rating: 4.7/5

Emily’s Fave Iced Chai ($6)

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The drink that is least like the Devil Wears Prada character it’s inspired by is Emily’s chai latte. The iced chai with almond milk and two pumps of sugar-free caramel isn’t something I would pick for the irritable and hardworking Runway employee. First of all, it’s a bit too sweet for her snarky personality. I understand the sugar-free caramel is a reference to Emily going on a diet ahead of Paris Fashion Week, but I don’t think she’d be putting any flavor or syrups in her drink to start with.

I would instead have her enjoy something closer to Miranda’s drink — since she is so dedicated to being the best assistant to the editor-in-chief. I also wasn’t a huge fan of the customizations. The almond milk really diluted the chai spices, and the sugar-free caramel had an intense sweetness that grew over time.

Rating: 2.5/5

TL;DR: Gird Your Loins, Coffee Lovers

Aside from Emily’s chai slightly missing the mark, I found Starbucks’ Devil Wears Prada menu to be a perfect companion to each character. I can see Andy and Nigel ordering their drinks, and since Miranda’s is exactly what she got in the first film, I felt like I stepped into her Jimmy Choos IRL.

Overall, though, this menu isn’t too out there. The drinks are simply a latte, doppio, caramel cappuccino, and sugar-free chai. Something like a cerulean blue refresher would be exciting, but at the end of the day, coffee lovers will find these sips delicious.