Kacey Musgraves is gearing up for her massive Middle of Nowhere Tour. To make sure fans are fully hydrated for the desert-bound trek, the country singer is getting rhinestoned and hydrated with a new Stanley 1913 cup collection.

Inspired by the country star's Texas roots and her new album Middle of Nowhere, the limited-edition collab is covered in a gorgeous brown cowhide print called the “Rodeo” finish. It’s the perfect accessory for the casual cowgirl aesthetic you may be channeling this summer.

“It’s been fun collaborating on a collection that reflects my personal aesthetic; blending modern and traditional, and something I actually use every day whether I'm hydrating in the studio, preparing for tour, or surviving the occasional dry spell,” said Musgraves in the official press release.

Will Stanley Restock The Collection?

The full lineup is available now on Stanley1913.com, while supplies last. A rep for Stanley tells Elite Daily there are “no plans to restock at this time as the collection is limited edition.” If you want a Kacey Musgraves cup to bring on a summertime camping trip or on your way to her concert, you’ll want to add to cart ASAP.

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Shop the Stanley x Kacey Musgraves Lineup

For a closer look at each piece in the drop, here’s the full Stanley x Kacey Musgraves Collection:

The Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler

For the OG Stanley cup you know and love, you’ll want to get this 40-ounce Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler. Along with the cow print on the outside, this cup comes with a Musgraves-themed keychain of charms that includes a brown tassel, silver-colored medallion, star, and Middle of Nowhere CD case.

When it’s not attached to your cup’s handle, use the keychain as a bag charm on your fave purse. It would look especially cute on your clear concert bag for the tour.

The Everyday Suburban Mug

A smaller version of the Quencher is this 16-ounce Everyday Suburban Mug. This truly is for everyday use, and essential for your morning coffee or the cup you bring to class to stay hydrated between lectures. Just like the Quencher, this also comes with a keychain of charms that includes a tassel, silver-colored medallion, star, and mini Middle of Nowhere CD.

The Pet Bowl

Fans of Musgraves with a fur baby at home can also get this 24-ounce pet bowl. Your dog and the country singer’s pup, Pepper, can twin with the cow print cup that comes with a lid that you can use as a cover or non-slip base when you’re on-the-go.

The Classic Legendary Bottle

For epic adventures, you might want to get this Classic Legendary Bottle. The 1-quart, leakproof water bottle can keep your cold drinks cool or hot drinks warm all day while you’re out and about. It’s the perfect accessory to pack in your travel bag for vacay and when you’re hitting the road later this year to see Musgraves in concert.