Just like hot cocoa and cookies are a perfect pair this holiday season, so is Stanley 1913 and LoveShackFancy. The two brands, which have collaborated together on three viral collections, are releasing their fourth and largest lineup of cups and tumblers on Nov. 12.

This wintertime drop is not only adorable and as cutesy coquette as LoveShackFancy’s previous collections with Stanley, but it’s here just in time for your holiday shopping. There are even sets that are perfect for your bestie gift exchange or white elephant party. One of the most popular items in the LoveShackFancy and Stanley holiday collection is a set of mini Quencher ornaments that fans online are obsessing over.

“The self control is going to be hard,” said one user on Instagram. Another fan on TikTok said, “LoveShackFancy was the best thing to ever happen to Stanley.”

Will Stanley & LoveShackFancy's 2025 Holiday Collection Restock?

Previous Stanley and LoveShackFancy collabs have sold out almost immediately, and this collection is expected to be just as popular. The limited-time lineup is only available while supplies last, and a rep for Stanley tells Elite Daily, “There are no restock plans.”

To make sure you don’t miss out on a pink Quencher or bow-covered cooler, be online right at 12 p.m. ET on Nov. 12. The full set of cups, mugs, and ornaments will be available on both Stanley1913.com and LoveShackFancy.com, as well as in-person at select LoveShackFancy stores.

Stanley

There are four wintertime colorways available — a Coquette Bow Chantilly, a Coquette Bow Winter Ice, a Baby Bow Pink Peppermint, and a Toscana Toile Alpine Blue. The collection also includes everything from tumblers to camp mugs. Ahead, you’ll find a closer look at each item in LoveShackFancy’s fourth Stanley collab, so you know exactly what to shop when it drops.

The Holiday Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

The classic Stanley FlowState Tumbler is an easy choice, especially for first-time Stanley shoppers. The 40-ounce Quencher will keep your iced drinks cold for hours, and is essential for staying hydrated on a busy day. It comes in all four shades, and features an adorable bow straw topper on the reusable straw.

The Holiday Reserve Wine Tumbler

For any mulled wine you plan to drink this holiday season, you need a cute tumbler like Stanley’s 11-ounce cup. The insulated design features a splash-proof slider lid as well as a silicone base. You can either get the LoveShackFancy wine tumbler on its own, in a set of two, or with an All Day Slim Bottle so you have everything you need for a romantic picnic date.

The Holiday All Day Slim Bottle

The All Day Slim Bottle is quickly becoming one of the more popular Stanley designs, because of how easy it is to carry around. It also twists open at both the shoulder and the cap to make it easy to fill with ice as well your go-to bevvy.

The Holiday Quencher ProTour Ornament Set

This ornament set is already a fan-fave, and comes with mini versions of all four Quencher ProTour tumblers in the holiday collection. These will look super cute on any Christmas tree, and are a great gift idea for any exchange with a $50 budget or stocking stuffers for your four besties.

The Holiday Everyday Camp Mug

If you’re looking for a gift idea for you and your BFF or partner, you can always get a set of camp mugs. You can either give them the two-pack or keep one for yourself so you have matching mugs for hot cocoa.

LoveShackFancy’s holiday collection also features an Everyday Cocoa Set with a 1.5-quart Legendary Classic Bottle. If Belly from The Summer I Turned Pretty was shopping for Conrad, you know she would get this for him since hot cocoa is her specialty.

The Holiday Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler

Fans of the Quencher ProTour Flip Straw Tumbler will have plenty of options to choose from. This drop features a 30-ounce and 20-ounce size in all four shades, and there’s even a four-pack of the larger tumblers and a two-pack option for you to get both sizes as well. The two-piece tumbler set is a great deal if you want both. However, it makes much more sense to get each 30-ounce tumbler individually ($220 in total) than to spend $250 on the four-piece set — so just be mindful of that.

The Holiday Classic Legendary Useful Box

If you’ve got enough Stanley cups at home, no need to worry. The LoveShackFancy collection also includes other items like this Useful Box. The 1.25-quart stainless steel tin is perfect for storing everything from jewelry to snacks.

The Holiday All Day Mini Coolers

Other non-drinkware items in the collection are these mini coolers. The larger All Day Madeleine Mini Cooler Backpack can fit up to 20 cans, while the smaller All Day Julienne Mini Cooler comes with a detachable strap and is the perfect size for up to 10 cans.

These coolers are only available in the Coquette Bow Chantilly shade with gold details or the Coquette Bow Winter Ice colorway with silver accents. Both feature a cute and trendy bag charm, which you can add to any purse or backpack in your closet.