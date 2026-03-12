Pop Mart Is Releasing Hello Kitty Labubus & TikTok's Already Obsessed

Pop Mart’s iconic Labubu monster is teaming up with Sanrio’s most beloved characters for an adorable blind box collab. The all-new Labubu collection — which drops online on Thursday, March 12 — features the fan-fave plush pendant sporting looks inspired by Hello Kitty and her friends.

The full lineup of bag charm possibilities include Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi, Pochacco, Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin, and a secret Hello Kitty in her classic overalls and red bow. When Pop Mart announced the team-up on March 6, one fan wrote on TikTok, “OMG !!!!! THE COLLAB OF MY DREAMS!!! I need them.” Another commented on Instagram, “100% adorable. I would love to purchase my very first Labubu.”

If you’re thinking about getting a Labubu x Sanrio blind box, you’ll want to set an alarm to be ready at 10 p.m. ET on March 12. This collection is going to be popular, and a rep for Sanrio tells Elite Daily, “As of now, this is a limited release and there are no plans to restock once sold out.”

In addition to the online drop, the Sanrio plush pendants will be made available at Pop Mart stores in April. There will be an exclusive Labubu x Hello Kitty Vinyl Plush Doll for collectors as well that’s not part of the blind box. Below, you’ll find a closer look at each item in the Sanrio drop, so you know exactly what to “add to cart” before its release.

The Labubu Doll Has A Hello Kitty Eye Mask

The $150 Labubu x Hello Kitty is not a bag charm, but a doll that is about 14 inches tall. It’s the ultimate decor for Sanrio and Pop Mart fans who love to collect The Monsters series. It’s styled in Hello Kitty’s classic look with red overalls, a blue shirt, and face mask that resembles the iconic character. You can even purchase a matching eye mask ($8, Amazon) online so you can twin with your new Labubu.

The Classic Hello Kitty Charm Will Be Hard To Find

If your fave character isn’t Hello Kitty, you’ll definitely want to try your luck with the Sanrio bag charms. You’ll have a chance to get one of six different Sanrio icons, including Cinnamoroll and 2025’s top dog, Pompompurin. Each figure comes in an outfit inspired by its respective character, so it looks like Labubu is cosplaying as them. While getting any of the characters would be great, most fans will be trying for the secret Hello Kitty — which you have about a 1.4% chance of getting.