The best Thanksgiving meal actually comes the day after. Turkey, stuffing, and all the fixings are great on Thursday, but nothing quite beats Friday’s leftover sandwich. There’s just something so delicious about combining all your favorite Thanksgiving dishes into one perfect combo — and Glen Powell has the perfect sauce to bring it all together.

In April, The Running Man star launched his own condiment brand, Smash Kitchen, which features delicious sauces like BBQ, yellow mustard, and my fave, hot honey ketchup. Just in time for Thanksgiving on Nov. 27, Powell has added an all-new cranberry mayo to the lineup. This “holiday hero” combines Smash Kitchen’s organic mayonnaise with tart-sweet cranberries that you can spread on any sandwich or use just as a party dip.

Glen’s mother, Cyndy, tells Elite Daily that enjoying Thanksgiving leftovers is a holiday tradition they “take very seriously” in the Powell house. “Thanksgiving basically has two parts: dinner, and then the main event is preparing leftovers the day after,” she says. This year, the family will be upping its Thanksgiving game, thanks to Smash Kitchen’s Organic Cranberry Mayo, along with the brand’s new Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, which Cyndy says she’ll be using on her sandwich as well.

What Thanksgiving Is Like For The Powells

Nicola Gell/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Despite his busy schedule, Glen is spending the holidays with his family, Cyndy says. “We’re all planning to be together at home in Austin, which feels extra special these days,” she says. On Thanksgiving, the Anyone But You star will keep busy, helping out in the kitchen while also entertaining his niece and nephew.

Being an uncle is his favorite job, so he definitely leans into playing with the kiddos.

According to Cyndy, “Being an uncle is his favorite job, so he definitely leans into playing with the kiddos. He loves taking advantage of his time at home to really embrace family time.” It seems Glen is not just a Golden Globe-nominated actor; he’s also super generous with his time... and his cranberry mayo, of course.

Prior to Turkey Day, Glen (via Smash Kitchen) paid for my lunch so I could taste-test the new Organic Cranberry Mayo with my favorite Thanksgiving sandwich. Ahead is my honest review of the festive condiment and whether it deserves a spot at your table this holiday season.

Smash Kitchen’s Cranberry Mayo Will Elevate Your Thanksgiving

I’m not usually a huge mayo fan. I enjoy a little on my turkey sandwiches to bring in some kind of sauce, but it’s not something I regularly keep at home. However, Smash Kitchen’s cran-mayo blend may have changed the game. Right away, I was shocked at how much this tastes like cranberry sauce, one of my favorite Thanksgiving side dishes.

Rachel Chapman

Instead of being a simple cranberry-flavored mayo, this was like eating high-quality, fresh cranberry sauce that just so happens to be a creamy spread as well. It turned my basic turkey sandwich into the perfect Thanksgiving meal and had me so nostalgic for holiday dinners with my own family. I even enjoyed this as a dip for the french fries that came on the side, and I never thought I’d eat fries with only mayo. I’m still not a mayonnaise person, but Smash Kitchen has won me over with this cranberry mix.

If you’re looking to upgrade your Thanksgiving leftovers this year or want a delicious dip for your pre-game snacks, Smash Kitchen’s Organic Cranberry Mayo is a must.

Rating: 4.9 out of 5

How To Make Glen Powell’s Fave Sandwich

According to Mama Powell, for Glen’s exact Thanksgiving sandwich recipe, you need “the classics,” aka stuffing, turkey, sweet potatoes, and green beans. She also says, “He loves the sauce just as much as the dish, so you can count on him to add a little extra.”

With how delicious Smash Kitchen’s Cranberry Mayo is, you’ll definitely want to get a jar to keep using throughout the holiday season — especially if you want to be like Glen Powell.