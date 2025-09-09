Glen Powell and Gigi Paris’ relationship came to an end in 2023, with sources confirming the breakup a few months after the release of Powell and Sydney Sweeney’s rom-com Anyone But You. At the time, the exes kept quiet about why they split, but fans speculated that the romance rumors following Powell and Sweeney played a role in the breakup. Two years later, in June, Paris confirmed the speculation. In a Sept. 9 interview with GQ, Powell addressed his ex’s take on the situation.

“I will always have nothing but love for her and respect for her,” he said when asked Paris. “Everybody’s always going to have their own narrative on things and all that. And she’s welcome to it. Relationships are really hard. And when two people break up, they each go to their own brunch and they will each tell their own narrative.”

Powell also shared some words of wisdom about fame from his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise. “He basically said, ‘Hey, it’s going to get really, really loud. It’s your job to just turn the volume down. Just remember you have your hand on that switch. You have your hand on the ability to turn up that noise or turn it down,’” Powell said. “And really just turning down the noise and trusting your own gut has been a real godsend for me.”

John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images

ICYMI, Paris discussed her decision to end the relationship on a June 10 episode of the Too Much podcast. According to her, the affair rumors about Sweeney and Powell played a big role in the split. “I had two options,” she said at the time. “I could either pretend like I was going along with everything and have everyone wonder, like, ‘Are they hooking up? Are they not hooking up? Is she OK with this? What the f*ck?’ Or stand up for myself and say, ‘No, I’m actually not OK with this, and I’m walking away.’ So that's what I decided to do.”

According to her, she felt “shattered” when Powell refused to shut down the speculation. “Where are you when you just need to stand up and say, ‘No, I would never cheat on my girlfriend. I wouldn’t do that’? That’s all that needed to be said,” she added. “At the end of the day, it was like, well, work comes first. And if that’s the case, power to you, that’s your priority. I got to walk away. What sucked was how it was handled. I felt like I was just fed to the dogs.”

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even when Powell and Sweeney later revealed it was all a “PR scheme,” Paris still felt let down. “I don’t know if there was a relationship there or not, but then they came out to say it was all a PR scheme at the expense of our relationship,” she said. “I honestly hoped that they’d end up together, because I was like, at least it would make it worth it for me, you know? I hope they are in love or whatnot.”