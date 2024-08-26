It’s back-to-school SZN once again, which means you’ll need all the good vibes you can get. Thankfully, Mercury retrograde wraps up its ruthless reign on Aug. 27, so there’s no need to worry about any travel, tech, and communication troubles ruining syllabus week.

Of course, each month comes with its own set of challenges, and September will be no different. This time of year is synonymous with new beginnings and deep transformations, and as the leaves start to change, so will your priorities, goals, and, in some cases, relationships. TL;DR: Gird your loins.

6 Signs Will Be Most Affected By September’s Astrology (For Better Or Worse)

If you happen to be an Aries, Cancer, or Virgo, you’re in luck, because according to astrologer Brilla Samay, the cosmos will be smiling upon you this month.

As for Libra, Capricorn, and Pisces, September is expected to be a bittt more challenging.

That said, between Virgo season and the shift to Libra season, with a partial lunar eclipse along the way, there’s plenty for everyone to look forward to this month for every zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision/Getty Images If there’s one motto any Aries should adopt for September, it’s out with the old, in with the new. It all starts with the new moon in Virgo on Sept. 3, which will encourage you to release the habits that no longer serve you. This will remain a theme through the lunar eclipse on Sept. 17, as this lunation is expected to mark the final stage of your healing journey. “Your hard work will start to manifest in tangible ways this month,” says Samay, noting that the cosmos will guide you to “gather joy after releasing past pain.”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) September is all about romance and creativity for you, Taurus. The sun will illuminate your fifth house of fun and pleasure during the Virgo new moon on Sept. 3, revealing some new insights regarding your love life and providing you with a drop of divine inspo “to rejuvenate your creative mind.” The lunar eclipse in Pisces will also lean into this energy, as it will shine a light on your aspirations and provide a glimpse into your future. “Be open to evolving your perspective,” says Samay. “This is the last sign-off before your consciousness truly shifts into greater possibilities.”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Be prepared, Gemini, because September will likely test your limits. The month will begin with the new moon in Virgo on Sept. 3, encouraging you to reevaluate your daily routines (for better or worse). Venus will also be conjunct with the South Node around this time, pushing you to release old friendships in order to make space for new ones. The Pisces full moon will finally help bring some clarity and balance toward the end of the month, and any challenges you face during the first half of September will disappear in the rearview.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) pixdeluxe/E+/Getty Images Mind over matter is the mantra for September, Cancer. Mars will be in your sign for most of the month, so you’ll likely feel an equal amount of drive and emotional strength over the next 30 days. “This extra drive will help you advance in through your hardest obstacles,” says Samay. “Use this month to do all the hard things.” Pluto will also be passing through Capricorn this month, which could result in a “powerful conclusion in an area in your life that has kept you playing small,” per the astrologer.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Your routine is slated for a shake-up in September, Leo, but don’t let any unexpected changes define your month. During the Virgo new moon on Sept. 3, you’ll be asked to reevaluate your values, which may empower you to make some drastic pivots as a result. Because Pluto will also be making its return to Capricorn at this time, you’ll get to see changes you’ve made start to pay off rather quickly, as you’ll be entering the final stages of a major transformation in your work or health habits.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) It’s your season, Virgo, which is why your sign is poised to have the best month out of all the zodiac signs, allowing you to “make significant strides in your personal and professional life,” says Samay. It all begins on Sept. 3, when the new moon arrives in the sign of the maiden. This lunation will inspire the earth sign to cut off old habits and embrace new opportunities — a much-needed mindset for back-to-school SZN. The lunar eclipse in Pisces can also help highlight what (and who) is worth keeping in your life, as the intuitive water sign will likely shed a harsh light onto your relationships and provide a crucial glimpse into the future.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) David Espejo/Moment/Getty Images With the start of your season taking place at the end of the month, Libra, consider using the first half of September to recharge so you can enjoy yourself to the full extent when your time rolls around. The new moon in Virgo is a great place to start, as its introspective properties create the ideal energy for self-care. “Watch what you can build when you connect with your higher self,” says Samay. Once Libra season kicks off on Sept. 23, you’ll really step into your power. Work hard, play hard, right?

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Scorpio’s ruling planet, Pluto, will return to Capricorn for one last hurrah from Sept. 1 to Nov. 19 to help complete a transformation in communication or education. This will likely be a big shift for the water sign, as they’ve been “training under Pluto for the last 20 years,” says Samay. This might create a sense of abandon, so to combat this, the astrologer recommends that scorpions focus on their social life during the new moon. This is because Mercury will square Uranus during that time, and Scorpio’s heart chakras will be open to creating “space for soul mate energy to come in.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Prepare to be career-focused this month, Sagittarius. This energy first comes into play during the new moon in Virgo on Sept. 3, followed by Venus conjunct the South Node, which will help release “outdated professional values,” says Samay. You might feel your priorities shift during the full moon eclipse, when your fourth house of home and family is illuminated. Samay asks, “Is it time to move? Or perhaps upgrade/downsize your home?” It makes sense that these themes will be on your mind as you return back to campus; listen to what your intuition is telling you and use these thoughts to prepare for the future.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) MementoJpeg/Moment/Getty Images With Mars in Cancer, it’s going to be an emotional month for you, Capricorn, and that’s probably going to throw you for a loop. “To have the most success this month trade in time for rhythm,” says Samay. “Trust your instincts, especially with what to focus your mind in.” This will be especially true during the Pisces lunar eclipse on Sept. 17, as the dreamy water sign has a reputation for being extremely sensitive and emotive. Consider this your chance to get to know yourself on a deeper level. After all, a good cry never hurt anybody.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Aquarians have a tendency to put the needs of their community above their own, but this month, it’s all about you. Samay recommends using the new moon in Virgo to take a good look at the resources you’ve been sharing with others (Netflix passwords and Spotify logins might be a good place to start) and reassess your comfortability level. As Pluto returns to Capricorn, you’ll find yourself on the other side of deep inner transformation, which can help offer even more clarity on your wants and needs. “Use what you’ve learned to navigate old fears to spearhead the changes ahead,” the astrologer says. “You are coming into one of the most powerful cycles of your lifetime with Pluto returning to Aquarius in November, so enjoy this off-season.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) La luna will be your guiding force this month, Pisces. The new moon in Virgo will put a much-needed spotlight on your relationships, which will help release you from any “outdated dynamics” and make space for stronger connections. Be prepared to turn your focus inward once the full moon arrives in your sign on Sept. 17, and pay attention to your intuition as it finally provide some long-awaited answers regarding your future.

Source:

Brilla Samay, astrologer, mentor, and spiritual advisor