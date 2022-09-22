The September New Moon Wants These 3 Signs To Take A Mental Health Break

Now that Libra season is in full swing, I’m sure your social life is thriving. The desire to connect and build relationships is at an all-time high, especially as the sun travels through this cardinal air sign, and the upcoming full moon in Libra will only enhance this vibe. New moons are a time when fresh energy is introduced into the lives of every zodiac sign, but some are bound to feel this energy less than others. Though there will be plenty of soirees and pumpkin patch dates to prepare for, three zodiac signs will be the least affected by the September 2022 new moon in Libra.

Libra is all about actively pursuing different ways of relating and socializing with others. Ruled by Venus, the Libra new moon is all about unifying, establishing common ground, and treating others in a fair and diplomatic manner. As the new moon takes place on Sept. 25 at 2 degrees, there will be new beginnings initiated in the birth charts of every sign, bringing up new and exciting ways to lean into this energy. For this trio, though, it may be more of a challenge embracing the accommodating energy of Libra.

Here’s how Taurus, Leo, and Scorpio can expect to be impacted during the September new moon:

Taurus (April 20—May 21)

On Sept. 25, the new moon in Libra will invite new beginnings to be initiated in your sixth house of work, routines, and habits, prompting you to pursue balance, harmony, and connection in your day-to-day life. As a fellow Venusian, you need to prioritize your pleasure in every area of your life, no matter how minor. When it comes to how you care for your body or how you tackle your to-do list, it’s important that you create space for socialization, as well as plenty of time to rest and relax. It’s definitely not the time to push yourself too hard, Taurus, but instead, work on creating a more balanced routine.

Leo (July 22—Aug. 22)

As the sun and moon come together on Sept. 25, you’ll be inspired to connect with others via shared thoughts, ideas, and perspectives, as the new moon takes place in your third house of communication. This is a great day to bond with others through sharing your ideas, Leo, so don’t hesitate to speak your mind. Whether you partake in a book club or a Twitter Spaces chat, people will be eager to listen to what you have to say now. You’ve got an effortless way of communicating your side of a story in a way that’s fair and justified, and this day is perfect for engaging in a healthy debate or discourse.

Scorpio (Oct. 22—Nov. 21)

On Sept. 25, the new moon in Libra will illuminate your 12th house of withdrawal and isolation, bringing forth a need to take a step back and recharge your batteries. Virgo season was an incredibly active time for you, Scorpio, and now is a great time to get back to your mental health habits and routines that keep you functioning at your best. Get plenty of rest, and indulge in as much self-care as you need. Your season is right around the corner, and you’ll need all the energy you can get.