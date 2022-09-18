This Week's Astro Forecast Marks The Beginning Of Cuffing Season For Every Sign

I hope you’re ready to say goodbye to Virgo season, because ready or not, it’s coming to an end this week. Not only that, but the *official* start of fall is upon us, which also means that the sun is preparing to shift into Libra. As a sign all about partnership, justice, and balance, your September 19, 2022 weekly horoscope will center around prioritizing your relationships — something you’ve probably become familiar with recently, since Mercury stationed retrograde in this sign back on Sept. 9. The sun’s transition into Libra will illuminate everyone’s desire to form connections based on shared opinions and perspectives, and bring a period of new beginnings and fresh starts here during the upcoming new moon in this sign later in the week. With so much love on the brain, you’re bound to have your hands full, but at least your social life will be thriving.

On Sept. 22, the sun will shift into Libra, coinciding with the fall equinox and bringing themes surrounding connection, socialization, and harmony to the cosmos. While this is a great time to get your flirt on, it’ll be important not to overly prioritize other people’s needs to the point where your own are being neglected. Remember, balance is key.

On Sept. 25, the sun and moon will unionize in this cardinal air sign, bringing new themes to the Libra-ruled house in your birth chart. Expect justice, harmony, and partnership to be a major theme on this day.

Here’s what your sign can expect from this week’s transits:

Aries September 19, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

It’s a big week for you, Aries, as the sun shifts into your seventh house of relationships on Sept. 22, bringing the need for balance and interdependence into your life. As the independent sign of the zodiac, this season is bound to make you feel like a fish out of water, but it’s a time where you’re bound to learn a lot about yourself through your relationships with others. With so much emphasis on your connections and social life, it’ll be important to find ways to prioritize yourself now — just remember that balance is key. You don’t have to sacrifice your autonomy for the sake of someone else, but partnership is an essential part of life.

Taurus September 19, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Sept. 25, the sun and moon will conjoin in your sixth house of work, routines, and health, bringing new themes to this area of your life regarding balance, pleasure, and connection here. Now is the perfect time to consider how you make room for enjoyment in your day to day life — whether it be through food, rest, or socialization. As a fellow Venusian, you’re all about indulging in the finer things in life, and on this day, you’ll be encouraged to incorporate this energy into your daily habits. It’s the perfect day to treat yourself.

Gemini September 19, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

The sun will finally reenter an air sign on Sept. 22, restoring a social, communicative energy to the cosmos. This season will prioritize creative expression, pleasure, and entertainment in your life, making this a great time to indulge in a passion project or a fun new endeavor. Virgo season was a time that prompted you to withdraw and recharge, but Libra season is bound to fuel your social life in a way that’s playful and mentally stimulating — two of your favorite things.

Cancer September 19, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Sept. 25, the sun and moon will conjoin in your fourth house of home and family, bringing the need for harmony, equality, and connection to this part of your life. As a natural-born homebody, you’re bound to benefit from this energy, whether you’re hosting a housewarming or redecorating your living room. Being able to socialize from the comfort of your own home couldn’t be more up your alley, so be sure to take advantage of the energy on this day.

Leo September 19, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Communication is key for you this week, Leo, as the sun shifts into Libra on Sept. 22. As your chart ruler, you tend to feel the shifts of the sun more than everyone else, so this Venusian energy will enhance your social life in the best way. Now is the perfect time to share your thoughts, opinions, and ideas with others, as well as consider current interests you’re interested in learning more about. It’s an ideal time to hone in on your skills, and spend time nurturing your connections with others — anything that allows you to use your voice.

Virgo September 19, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

It’s been a busy season for you, Virgo, but tthings will begin to mellow out this week as the sun shifts into Libra on Sept. 22. This week, your primary focus will be on your money and resources, bringing forth the need for balance and pleasure in this area. As the new moon takes place here on Sept. 25, you may notice new beginnings initiated here, prompting the potential for newfound resources, money, and possessions. Don’t be afraid to treat yourself now, Virgo — you work hard, and you deserve to play hard.

Libra September 19, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

It’s your season, Libra, which means that this week is all about you. Starting on Sept. 22, you’ll be prompted to do what you do best: flirt, mingle, and socialize. Once the new moon in your first house takes place on Sept. 25, you’ll be feeling the desire to embark on a new journey regarding your sense of self and identity. Not only is this a great season for you, but your relationships are bound to be affected, too. Just be sure to establish healthy boundaries between your own needs and the desire to please others, now, because your calendar is bound to be booked.

Scorpio September 19, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Sept. 25, the sun and moon will join forces in your 12th house of mental health, isolation, and withdrawal, bringing fresh starts and new beginnings to your private world. This week is the perfect time to prioritize some self-care, and your desire to center your pleasure in isolation. Before your season comes along, its imperative that you take the time to recharge your batteries, so be sure to make time for yourself during this relationship-oriented season.

Sagittarius September 19, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

This week, the new moon in Libra will illuminate your 11th house of social life and community, bringing emphasis to maintaining balance and harmony in this area of your life. It’s the perfect week to network, build new relationships, and find ways to connect and resolve conflict amongst others. You’re usually the go-to mediator amongst your friend groups, and this week, this will be even more than a theme than usual. Feel free to use this energy to host an event or throw a party — your social life is blossoming now.

Capricorn September 19, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Sept. 25, the sun and moon will bring new beginnings to your career and professional life that center around equality, unity, and relationships. Now is the perfect time to join forces with a colleague to embark on a new project, or put together a social work gathering. However you end up using this energy, it’ll definitely be a beneficial time for your vocation, and as the goal-oriented sign of the zodiac, this energy is right up your alley.

Aquarius September 19, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

Your desire for knowledge and wisdom is being highlighted this week, Aquarius, as the sun shifts into your 9th house on Sept. 22. This is the perfect time to find new ways to connect to others via shared belief systems — whether you plan a trip, Zoom workshop, or join a friend at a yoga class. Anything that allows you to expand your horizons is ideal, and as a fellow air sign, you’ll be grateful for the newfound stimulation.

Pisces September 19, 2022 Weekly Horoscope

On Sept. 25, the sun and moon will bring forth new beginnings to the boundaries and shared resources between you and other people. This week is a great time to consider how you’re maintaining balance between your time, money, and energy, and those of others. As an intuitive water sign, you may struggle to separate yourself from other people’s burdens and responsibilities at times, but justice is the theme of this week, making it easier to set some healthy boundaries.