13 Moira-Inspired Gifts For The Schitt's Creek Fans In Your Life

What's not to love about Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek? She is the matriarch of the family. She is an expert in high fashion and has an enviable wig collection. And let's not forget her iconic performance in the Herb Ertlinger Winery commercial, either. If you have a mega Moira fan for a friend, you might want to consider getting them one of these Schitt's Creek Moira-inspired gifts.

There truly is no one quite like Moira, and Catherine O'Hara's Emmy-winning portrayal of her is what makes this character so lovable and hilarious at the same time. When rewatching the show on Netflix, you can’t help but look forward to Moira's most memorable scenes, such as when she instructs David on how to "fold in the cheese" and every time she says "bébé." Take inspiration from these moments: For example, you can get your foodie friend some "fold in the cheese" towels for their kitchen, and the cozy queen in your squad a punny "bébé it's cold outside" sweatshirt.

You can even take inspo from Moira's closet. Moira's fabulous jewels and wigs might not be within your budget, but a fuzzy hat or a pin with her best sayings sure can be. The Moira possibilities are endless and anything but "irrelevant," so be sure to get your friends and family members a gift that is Moira than just pink carnations.

01 Schitt's Creek Wine Labels Schitt's Creek Quote Wine Labels Etsy $23 See on Etsy Who could forget Moira's Herb Ertlinger fruit wine commercial? As hard as it was for her to get through, it was hilarious to watch. While your friend rewatches this scene, they can enjoy a bottle of their own fruit wine with some Schitt's Creek wine labels.

02 A Moira Rose Mug I've Had Enough Waking Hours for One Day Ceramic Coffee Mug Always Fits $19 $12 See on Always Fits If your friend is a coffee fan, get them a mug with one of Moira's quotes on it. This cup perfectly fits the vibe of needing another dose of caffeine with Moira's "I've had enough waking hours for one day" line. Add some delicious tea with rose petals inside ($10, DAVIDsTEA) to stay on the rose theme.

03 This Moira Wig Notebook Moira Spiral Notebook Redbubble $13 See on Redbubble Moira is never fully dressed without her wigs, and her impressive collection is something any stylish bestie would love to own. Give them this Moira-themed notebook that pays homage to some of her most iconic hairstyles.

04 A Black Faux Fur Hat Faux Fur Bucket Hat Etsy $64 See on Etsy An infamous Moira lewk is her furry black hat. Get your friend something similar — for instance, this faux fur bucket hat from Etsy. It'll look extra cute in their #OOTD posts on the 'gram.

05 An "Elect Moira Rose" Magnet “Elect Moira Rose” Magnet Schitt's Creek Shop $10 $8 See on Schitt's Creek Shop Show your support of Moira for Town Council with this "Elect Moira Rose" magnet. It is the perfect gift to get your friend who is both into politics and loves Moira on Schitt's Creek. They can display their fictional support next to their IRL support on their car's back bumper

06 A The Crows Have Eyes Poster The Crows Have Eyes Poster Schitt's Creek Shop $25 $20 See on Schitt's Creek Shop Another item from the Schitt's Creek shop is this The Crows Have Eyes movie poster. If only this movie existed, it would be the top choice for many a virtual movie night among fans. Until then, your friend can show their love for Moira by hanging up this movie poster.

07 A "Fold In The Cheese" Towel "Fold In The Cheese" Towel Etsy $15 See on Etsy The "Fold in the cheese" scene is one of Schitt's Creek's top iconic moments, and to be honest, fans are still unsure how to fold in the cheese. Either way, your foodie friend will love having some new Moira-inspired dish towels for their kitchen whenever they want to try and make some family recipe enchiladas.

08 A Moira Rose Candle Moira Rose Pope Epic Prayer Candle Etsy $12 See on Etsy As the officiant at David's wedding, Moira wears a show-stopping outfit that many fans feel #blessed to have seen. Pay homage to that over-the-top outfit by getting your Moira-loving friend a prayer candle.

09 A "Bébé It's Cold Outside" Sweatshirt "Bébé It's Cold Outside" Sweatshirt Etsy $50 $43 See on Etsy No matter matter what time of year it is, with the right attitude, bébé, it's cold outside. Get your friend who loves being cozy in the winter (or the air-conditioned summer) a punny Moira sweatshirt. Throughout the show, Moira pronounces baby as "bébé" in her one-of-a-kind accent, so of course, you can find some super cute "bébé it's cold outside" sweaters on Etsy.

10 Moira Rose Pin Moira Rose Inspired Pin Etsy $6 See on Etsy Most people look in the mirror and take off one accessory before leaving the house. Moira looks in the mirror and adds two. Though most of her stylish bling is far out of the reach of mere mortals, that doesn't mean fans can't accessorize with Moira's sayings. Somehow, one feels she would approve.

11 Schitt’s Creek Herb Ertlinger Fruit Wine Tote Bag Schitts Creek Herb Ertlinger Fruit Wine Moira Rose Fan Art Tote Bag Redbubble $16 See on Redbubble When heading to the beach or the park, it's always best to take a bag of supplies, whether that be sunscreen or wine. Even if day-drinking fabulously on a blanket isn't in the cards, you can always help Moira rep the best worst fruit wine in existence with this Redbubble Herb Ertlinger tote bag.

12 “Drive Safe Bébé” Keychain Schitt's Creek Keychain Etsy $10 See on Etsy Fans can take Moira's well wishes wherever they go with a Moira Rose keychain on Etsy. Moira may prefer her rides chauffeured, but having her bid her biggest fans to drive safe will always make traveling more fun.