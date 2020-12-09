13 Moira-Inspired Gifts For The Schitt's Creek Fans In Your Life

What's not to love about Moira Rose from Schitt's Creek? She is the matriarch of the family. She is an expert in high fashion and has an enviable wig collection. And let's not forget her iconic performance in the Herb Ertlinger Winery commercial, either. If you have a mega Moira fan for a friend, you might want to consider getting them one of these Schitt's Creek Moira-inspired gifts.
There truly is no one quite like Moira, and Catherine O'Hara's Emmy-winning portrayal of her is what makes this character so lovable and hilarious at the same time. When rewatching the show on Netflix, you can’t help but look forward to Moira's most memorable scenes, such as when she instructs David on how to "fold in the cheese" and every time she says "bébé." Take inspiration from these moments: For example, you can get your foodie friend some "fold in the cheese" towels for their kitchen, and the cozy queen in your squad a punny "bébé it's cold outside" sweatshirt.
You can even take inspo from Moira's closet. Moira's fabulous jewels and wigs might not be within your budget, but a fuzzy hat or a pin with her best sayings sure can be. The Moira possibilities are endless and anything but "irrelevant," so be sure to get your friends and family members a gift that is Moira than just pink carnations.
