Saltburn has a number of surprising twists and turns, but none is more talked about than one very particular scene starring Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi. Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers for Saltburn.

The now-infamous moment when Oliver (Keoghan) catches Felix (Elordi) masturbating in his bathtub, and the former drinks the water after the latter’s left the room has inspired not only candles on Etsy and cocktail recipes, but also a Starbucks secret menu drink that’s actually tastier than you might think.

The Ingredients In This ~Bathwater~ Are V Familiar To Starbucks Lovers

This Elordian-themed drink is just one of three creations inspired by different Saltburn sex scenes made by TikToker (and presumed Starbies employee) @colincallahan_. Its name may not sound the most appetizing, but the beverage is none other than a delicious customized Starbucks Iced White Chocolate Mocha — a far cry from the yogurt, milk, and water mix Keoghan drank from the tub in the acclaimed film.

To order an off-the-menu Saltburn bathwater drink, you’ll need to go into a Starbucks café since not every customization is available in the mobile app. To start, ask for a Venti Iced White Chocolate Mocha and sub out the whipped cream for a Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam made with White Chocolate Mocha sauce. The originator also suggests adding in a White Chocolate Mocha drizzle to really achieve the *you know what* in your cup.

Amazon MGM Studios

The TikTok recipe also replaces two of the shots of espresso with an additional two pumps of White Chocolate Mocha sauce. However, I kept the three shots of espresso that a Venti Iced White Chocolate Mocha comes with, because I like coffee and needed the caffeine. I also didn’t add in any extra White Chocolate Mocha sauce, because I didn’t want it to be too sweet.

Ultimately, I understand why @colincallahan_ went with only one espresso shot to keep the milky color, but I think the cold foam and drizzle are enough to get the bathwater theme across.

I Surprisingly Loved Jacob Elordi’s Bathwater

Rachel Chapman

While the name may be a bit off-putting for anyone who isn’t Oliver, the secret menu bathwater coffee that @colincallahan_ has come up with is tasty AF. It’s great for fans of Starbucks’ White Chocolate Mocha, because that’s the main flavor.

Though it’s a tad sweet, I found that keeping the three espresso shots helps to balance it out with some bitter coffee flavor as well.

TL;DR This Saltburn Coffee Order Is *Chef’s Kiss*

It isn’t a milky white drink like TikTok’s bathwater cocktail inspired by Saltburn, so if you’re going for looks over flavor, I would go with the OG recipe. However, I still got the Saltburn bathwater vibes from the White Chocolate Mocha drizzle and cold foam that blends down into the drink.

With all the additions, I was surprised this mocha wasn’t too expensive either. It was about $6, which is a decent price for a Venti-sized drink. I’d definitely order this again, but I’m also interested in trying @colincallahan_’s other Saltburn-inspired recipes: the Vampire and the Grave drinks.

The Vampire is a Pink Drink with a strawberry puree cold foam that is reminiscent of Oliver’s scene with Venetia (Alison Oliver); the Grave, which is inspired by Oliver’s scene at Felix’s funeral, is a regular Iced Caffè Mocha with a chocolate cold foam, matcha powder, and cookie crumbles on top. Never thought I’d say this, but these Saltburn drinks sound better than actually Sbux recipes.