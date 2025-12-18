Sabrina Carpenter has perfumed it for ya once again. The Man’s Best Friend singer added an all-new Lemon Pie fragrance to her Sweet Tooth collection, which also includes Cherry Baby and Me Espresso scents.

This citrusy addition to Carpenter’s gourmand lineup is inspired by a freshly baked pie with tops notes of Italian bergamot, candied lemon zest, and sugar crystals. As the scent continues, you also get bits of limoncello, meringue, condensed milk, graham cracker crust, vanilla whipped cream, and tonka bean. “This fragrance feels fun, happy, and a little nostalgic which is the perfect combination,” shared Carpenter in the fragrance’s official press release.

Lemon Pie is “out of the oven,” according to the “Manchild” singer, so you can find it online and in stores at Ulta Beauty this holiday season — but there are limited quantities. If you’ve got a Carpenter fan on your shopping list, you might want to get a Lemon Pie bottle. Before you add it to your cart, though, below is my honest review of the lemony scent and whether it deserves a spot on Pretty Girl Avenue.

Fast Facts:

Price: Lemon Pie comes in a 75-milliliter bottle for $55 and a 30-milliliter for $35 in stores and online at Ulta Beauty and Carpenter’s Fragrance by Sabrina website; the 10-milliliter, travel-sized version is also available for $20 at Ulta.

Who this is best for: Collectors of Sabrina Carpenter’s Sweet Tooth series, and anyone wanting to smell like a lemon bar.

What I like: The scent is surprisingly delicious, and as a foodie, I’ll never get over the chocolate bar bottle design.

What I don’t like: Carpenter’s songs may have staying power on the Billboard charts, but her perfumes fade almost immediately.

My rating: 4/5

Packaging:

Carpenter’s Sweet Tooth collection has one of my favorite perfume bottle designs. I just love how it looks like a chocolate bar, and it makes the cutest, quirky decor on my vanity. It also fits the Sweet Tooth theme, and I hope she makes a fragrance for every color of the rainbow so I can collect them all. You might think that a rectangular chocolate bar would be hard to spray, but it’s easy to use as well. Overall, the packaging is one of my favorite things about this fragrance.

First Impressions:

Sabrina Carpenter

I may love the bottle, but it’s the scent that makes Lemon Pie what it is. Out of all the Sweet Tooth fragrances I’ve tried, this might be my favorite — which was surprising. At first, I was confused as to why Carpenter was releasing a lemon scent this time of year, since it feels very summery. However, the first spritz won me over and I forgot all about the seasons.

The perfume’s lemon and vanilla flavors reminded me so much of a cookie, specifically the Girl Scout Lemonades with shortbread and icing in the middle. The scent is so nostalgic and delicious that I wanted to take a bath in Lemon Pie. My only issue was dousing myself in it wasn’t enough. Almost immediately, it faded even after spraying it in multiple places.

How To Apply:

Since this scent is not long-lasting, I highly suggest spritzing yourself in multiple spots. Those areas are up to you, but I like to spray my décolletage and other pulse points like my wrists and neck. I’ve also found that spraying your hair or clothes can keep the scent a little bit longer.

Similar Products:

If you’re looking for a sweet scent that contains both lemon and vanilla notes, here are some similar products that capture the creamy and fruity baked good vibes online:

Is Sabrina Carpenter’s Lemon Pie Perfume Worth It?

There is a lot to love about Lemon Pie. The fragrance is delicious with a strong lemon scent that dries down to a beautiful and creamy vanilla that’s sugary sweet. I love that Carpenter is tapping into the vanilla perfume trend that even Taylor Swift is a fan of, but with a unique fruity take. I also enjoy collecting each bottle in the Sweet Tooth collection for my vanity. For those reasons, I would say Lemon Pie is worth it.

If only it lasted longer. The lineup of Carpenter’s perfumes that I’ve tried — Cherry Baby, Me Espresso, and now Lemon Pie — don’t have a strong staying power. I keep hoping that a new scent will improve on this issue, but they all seem to fade almost immediately on the skin. My trick of spraying each perfume on my hair does help, but you’re going to need to reapply at some point during your day. That’s only a problem since Lemon Pie is a little pricier than the rest of the Sweet Tooth collection.

Sabrina Carpenter

The 30-milliliter bottle is $5 more than Cherry Baby, Sweet Tooth, Me Espresso, and Caramel Dream. Unless they’re a diehard lemon scent fan, I would recommend Cherry Baby instead for a fruity fragrance for your bestie this holiday season.

About Me:

As Elite Daily’s experiences writer and a hardcore fangirl, it’s my job to test out my favorite celebrity’s newest products. When I’m not spritzing myself with Sabrina Carpenter’s latest baked good, chocolate-shaped gourmand fragrance, my go-to scent is either a floral rose or sandalwood vanilla.