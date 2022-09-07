Now that the House Of The Dragon series is finally streaming on HBO, there’s so much to unpack as viewers return to Westeros and meet the characters that precurse Game Of Thrones’ familiar families. Rhaenyra Targaryen is one of the most important players in the realm because she’s been the heir to the Iron Throne since she was eight years old. This season, the princess must grapple with the anticipation of becoming the first ruling queen of Westeros and navigate her uncle, Prince Daemon, who also has his eye on the crown. Rhaenyra is strong and self-determined, on top of being dubbed the “most beautiful maiden in all the Seven Kingdoms.” If you want to embody the “Realm’s Delight” in a powerful Instagram post, grab from these Rhaenyra Targaryen quotes from House Of The Dragon for queenly caption ideas.

You can embody the the young dragonrider and King Viserys I’s first-born in an epic Instagram shot. Perhaps you’ll pose for the camera in a regal outfit, adorned with chains and even a cape, or a snap of you embarking on a wild adventure in a spooky forest among magical creatures. Whether you’re counting down the seconds for the new House Of The Dragon episode to drop, or you’re too busy riding your dragon above the colorful fall foliage, check back here for a list of the most iconic Rhaenyra Targaryen quotes to use for Instagram captions as the new series unfolds.