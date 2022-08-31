35 Quotes From The House Of The Dragon To Use As Powerful Instagram Captions
IG your Iron Throne pose.
House Of The Dragon on HBO is finally here, unraveling as a prequel story to the iconic series Game Of Thrones. It’s all about the dragon-wielding Targaryen family and their internal tension over who is fit to take over the powerful Iron Throne. If you’ve been enjoying the journey back to Westeros, you’ll need one of these dramatic House Of The Dragon quotes you can use as Instagram captions that fellow fans will instantly recognize.
Whether or not you actually own a dragon or that’s just your roaring puppy, House Of The Dragon makes you feel a part of the chaotic Targaryen clan. They’re just like every other family — they bicker, share pets, and fight over the comfiest seat in the house. Add these memorable quotes from the House Of The Dragon series to your family photos or pics with your furry friend for a funny reference to your favorite franchise. You can even save these captions for Halloween when you want to dress up as Princess Rhaenyra or Daemon Targaryen. However you pose, stand tall like the king or queen of Westeros and choose one of these 30 quotes from House Of The Dragon for your photo dump, and wait for all the likes to come rolling in.
- “The only thing that could tear down the house of the dragon was itself.” – Rhaenyra Targaryen
- “I will not sit here and suffer crows who come to feast on their corpses.” – Viserys Targaryen
- “This discomfort is how we serve the realm.” – Aemma Arryn
- “Tongues will not change the succession, let them wag.” – Viserys Targaryen
- “I never jest about cake.” – Rhaenyra Targaryen
- “Don’t they know dragons prefer heat?” – Viserys Targaryen
- “I will never be a son.” – Rhaenyra Targaryen
- “Dreams didn’t make us kings. Dragons did.” – Daemon Targaryen
- “You are the king, but I do not envy you.” – The Hand
- “The idea that we control the dragons is an illusion.” – Viserys Targaryen
- “To elude a storm, you can either sail into it or around it, but you must never await its coming.” – Corlys Velaryon
- “When I am Queen I will create a new order.” – Rhaenyra Targaryen
- “A good and kind queen will give comfort to your subjects.” – Alicent Hightower
- “Our love does not know titles or traditions.” – Daemon Targaryen
- “That is my castle you’re living in, uncle.” – Rhaenyra Targaryen
- “The gods give just as the gods take away.” – Daemon Targaryen
- “Most of my years have been spent living in terror.” – Mysaria
- “Proud men don’t like having to look up.” – Lyonel Strong
- “You are the King. And so your first duty is to the realm.” – Rhaenyra Targaryen
- “History does not remember blood. It remembers names.” – Corlys Velaryon
- “The blood of the dragon runs thick.” – Daemon Targaryen
- “There are times when I would rather face the Black Dread himself than mine own daughter of 15.” – Viserys Targaryen
- “I'll caution you, Lord Corlys, a seat at the King's table does not make you his equal.” – Otto Hightower
- “I didn't come into your service wanting gold. Or power. Or station. I came to you to be liberated.” – Mysaria
- “These knights are as green as summer grass.” – Rhaenys Targaryen
- “If we don't mind our own histories, it will do the same to us.” – Viserys Targaryen
- “This could well be my chair one day.” – Daemon Targaryen
- “Men would sooner put the realm to the torch than see a woman ascend the Iron Throne.” –Rhaenys Targaryen
- “A dragon's saddle is one thing, but the Iron Throne is the most dangerous seat in the realm.” – Viserys Targaryen
- “After this miserable pregnancy, I wouldn't be surprised if I hatched an actual dragon.” – Aemma Arryn
- “Do you think the realm will ever accept me as their queen?” – Rhaenyra Targaryen
- “What is this brief, mortal life... if not the pursuit of legacy?” – Corlys Velaryon
- “Our city should be safe for all its people.” – Daemon Targaryen
- “Bad humors of the mind can adversely affect the body.” – Otto Hightower
- “Everyone say Targaryens are closer to gods than to men, but they say that because of our dragons. Without them, we're just like everyone else.” – Rhaenyra Targaryen