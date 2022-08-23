Where Was House Of The Dragon Filmed? You Can Visit These Epic Locations IRL

Game of Thrones fans can rejoice now that House of the Dragon is here. While the series may be a prequel to the beloved and award-winning HBO series, it features a lot of similarities to the OG. For instance, there are dragons, the Targaryen family, and many of the House of the Dragon filming locations will look familiar to fans of GOT. If you’re wondering, where was House of the Dragon filmed, here are some of the most iconic locations you can visit IRL.

It’s no secret that the success of Game of Thrones peaked an interest in travelers with wanderlust to set their sights on places like Croatia and Northern Ireland. In fact, there are Winterfell treks you can go on from Belfast and Dublin to explore some of the iconic Game of Thrones filming locations. A few of the Game of Thrones locations used in the UK and Spain happen to be where House of the Dragon was filmed as well. You could even plan an epic House of the Dragon tour of Europe if your passport is currently begging for you to dust it off.

Since production was trying to recreate a fantastical world from centuries ago, a lot of the HOTD filming locations are on beaches and within castles — aka prime locations for some breathtaking Insta pics. In order to snap those stunning shots, you’ll need to know where to go first. To help you track down where the Targaryens have traveled, here is a map of 12 House of the Dragon filming locations to explore.