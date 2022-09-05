Birth, love, murder, marriage, and betrayal? From episodes two to three, HBO’s House of the Dragon series has seriously taken flight, and the game of thrones within House Targaryen is only getting more and more heated. To get a sneak peek into how the power struggle is unfolding, you don’t have to sit on the edge of your seat for long. Now, you can watch the House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 4 promo to see exactly how the flames of conflict are being fanned. Before you continue reading, be warned — there are spoilers ahead.

Spoiler alert: This post contained spoilers from House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 3. The series’ third episode fast-forwarded events three years, and there’s a lot to unpack because of that time jump. King Viserys married and had a son (Aegon) with Alicent Hightower (who’s also pregnant with a second child), Daemon is in a desperate battle for control in the Stepstones, and Rhaenyra Targaryen is struggling to come to terms with her position as the first woman to be named heir in the family’s history... while her new brother has others in the kingdom clamoring for a male heir instead of her.

In the series’ promo for Episode 4, it’s clear that generational conflict is only getting more heated as the elephant in the the room grows harder to ignore — Who will sit on the Iron Throne: Daemon, Rhaenyra, or little prince Aegon? The teaser highlights that the turmoil between these three potential heirs will be at the center of the new episode.

No, this isn’t an episode of Jerry Springer, this is the game of thrones, and each potential ruler has their own motivations to claim the most coveted seat in Westeros. As the King’s brother, Daemon believes he should be next in line if Viserys falls. However, out of caution against his often-impulsive brother, Viserys named his own daughter, Rhaenyra, as heir — and with her staunch position against marriage, it’s clear she intends to see her position through to the throne. But that won’t happen if she is married off and little prince Aegon is named heir instead, as many of Viserys’ subjects are compelling him to do since a woman has never sat on the Iron Throne.

“[Rhaenyra is] so incredibly frustrated at being effectively a political pawn in her father’s game,” Miguel Sapochnik, the show’s director, told The Hollywood Reporter. While it’s still unclear who, exactly, will sit on the Iron Throne, one thing is certain: each character will have to face the difficulties of balancing loyalty and tradition with their own struggles for power.

The fourth episode of House of the Dragon will take flight on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.