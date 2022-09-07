These Memes About HOTD’s Daemon Targaryen Prove Dragon Thirst Is Real

House of the Dragon’s first couple of episodes spent most of the time in the castles run by various Targaryens, from King’s Landing to the Eyrie. But Episode 3 finally took a few out to the battlefield, either for hunting stag or hunting the Crabfeeder. Even so, no one expected the battle between the Targaryen forces and the Crabfeeders arm to be as hot as it was. These memes about House Of The Dragon’s Daemon Targaryen are the thirstiest after that scene.

Warning: Spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 3 follow. Most of the episode “Second of His Name” was spent with Viserys, his new son Aegon, Rhaenyra, and the hunt for the white stag celebrating Aegon’s second birthday. But the final 10 minutes returned to the battle being waged at the Stepstones across the Narrow Sea, as Lord Corlys tried to put down the piracy coming out of the Free Cities led by a masked figure known as “The Crabfeeder.” The battle wasn’t going well; Lord Corlys’ brother, Ser Vaemond Velaryon, and Corlys’ son, Laenor, suggested, as a last-ditch effort, sending in Daemon to the Crabfeeder-controlled beachhead to draw him out and attack. Corlys turned it down as too dangerous.

At Alicent’s urging, Viserys agreed to Lord Corlys’ plea for more men and reinforcements to turn the tide of the battle. He sent the message to the stepstones as a message to Daemon, where he said he would supply less than half of what they needed. The wording of his statement suggested that he thought this would be plenty to solve the crisis, and he was stooping to pull Daemon’s butt out of a problem of his own making.

Daemon was not best pleased and hopped on the back of his dragon Caraxes, then silently rode to the beach and waved the white flag.

But his surrender was a fake out. Despite being alone, surrounded by the opposing army, he lashed out, stabbing the head of the army, and slicing down dozens of attackers by himself. For several long minutes, Daemon held the army off singlehandedly. As he attacked, Caraxes flew in, breathing down fire, and then Laenor arrived on Seasmoke, burning soldiers as he went.

The rest of the army also showed up, led by Vaemond, with Lord Corlys in tow, taking on the forces. Meanwhile, the Crabfeeder retreated into his cave. But Daemon wasn’t having that. He jumped into the fray, sliced his way through, and entered the cave behind his enemy.

The camera never cut into the scene inside the cave, but it didn’t have to. The battle raged for a few minutes before Daemon emerged, dragging something behind him. The closer he got to the center of the fight, the better look viewers got at what he had: The top half of the Crabfeeder’s body, sliced clean through.

House of the Dragon Season 1 continues with new episodes every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.