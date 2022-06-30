I hope you enjoyed the hiatus, because July is bringing retrogrades back to the cosmos with a bang, and just in time for your summer vacation *cue collective groans*. It’s not all bad, though, since retrogrades tend to be a time where you’re called to review, revise, and re-visit certain themes in your life that are potentially outdated or in need of some new, refreshing energy. You’re getting plenty of opportunities to do so, too, because three planets will be retrograde in the sky for July 2022.

While retrogrades can cause some discomfort, they ultimately bring forth the biggest life lessons, and challenge you to grow and evolve as a person. The good thing is, since the planets retrograding in July will be outer planets, you don’t have to brace yourself for any earth-shattering shifts that’ll catch you completely off guard. Instead, you’ll want to gear up for longer retrograde periods since outer planets move much slower than Mercury, Venus, and Mars. Because these planets take much longer to retrograde through the sky, the effects tend to be easier to overlook until the retrograde is complete, but you’ll definitely still notice a calling to check in with the topics those planets rule over in your birth chart. Since July 2022 will have not one, not two, but three planets retrograding through the cosmos, you’ll definitely be called to make some pretty big changes.

What Planets Will Be Retrograde During July 2022?

The short answer is, well, a few. Saturn retrograde began on June 4 and will end on Oct. 12, Jupiter retrograde begins July 28 and will end on Nov. 23, and Neptune retrograde began on June 28, and will end on Dec. 3. While this may sound a little intense, each of these planets retrogrades annually, with Neptune retrograde lasting about six months every year. Jupiter and Saturn retrogrades are a little shorter though, but not by much, with each one lasting about four months. When planets station retrograde, they offer a period of deep introspection based on the sign and house the planet is traveling through in your birth chart, but not to worry, you’ve been called to review these areas of your life every single year and will continue to do so. Retrogrades are essentially a time to renegotiate how you’ve approached certain themes, so it’s not all bad. While this period can cause a bit confusion, the clarity that follows once each planet stations direct tends to make it worth the wait.

Saturn Retrograde (June 4 to Oct. 22)

This is Saturn’s third and final retrograde in the fixed, air sign of Aquarius until the ringed planet shifts into Pisces on March 7, 2023. As the final hoorah, Saturn’s bringing conversations around boundaries and structures to the forefront of your mind. You’ll notice the effects of Saturn the most if you have fixed placements within 25 and 18 degrees, since Saturn will be applying pressure on those planets during this period. Now is the time to revisit the limits you’ve been faced with (or that you’ve created) in your life, specifically in the area of your birth chart governed by this sign. For instance, if Saturn’s retrograding through your first house of self and identity now, you’ll notice an urge to re-evaluate the boundaries (or lack thereof) you set for yourself now.

As an extremely cold and dry planet, Saturn tends to restrict and isolate us, but with the retrograde in effect, the topics of your Aquarius-ruled house won’t feel as rigid. The good thing about Saturn transits is that while they can be challenging, you always come out on the other side wiser and stronger. This final retrograde may be putting you to the test, but once you pass, you won’t have to worry about Saturn in Aquarius again until 2053.

Neptune Retrograde (June 28 to Dec. 3)

As the mystified, illusive planet of the cosmos, Neptune’s influence is normally hard to grasp — especially as it travels through the mutable waters of Pisces. Since Neptune’s been in this sign since 2011, however, you’ve probably become incredibly acquainted with the confusion that Neptune’s brought to your life, especially in the house governed by Pisces in your chart. While Neptune continues to travel backwards between 25 and 22 degrees of Pisces over the next six months, you can expect the fog to temporarily clear for a bit. Now’s a time where you may notice sudden clarity around the part of your chart where you tend to be more prone to deception, which can allow you to drift a bit closer to reality for the time being. For example, if you have Neptune retrograding through the fourth house of home and family, you can expect some confusion around your relationship to your relatives or to any domestic matters.

Jupiter Retrograde (July 28 to Nov. 23)

Jupiter will be stationing retrograde in the cardinal, fire sign of Aries for the first time in twelve years, making this retrograde one you haven’t experienced in over a decade. Jupiter is the planet of growth, faith, and abundance, and when it stations retrograde, we tend to see some delays around expanding things, and it’s a time where obstacles may present themselves. Since Jupiter has been rapidly inflating the topics in the Aries-ruled house of your birth chart since May 10, this retrograde will serve as a slow-down period, giving you the opportunity to review and revise these matters If you have Jupiter retrograding through your second house of resources, for instances, now is a good time to reflect on how your resources have grown and evolved, and make some adjustments if necessary. It’s a great time to reconnect with the reasons why you aim to achieve abundance in this area, as well as a time where your faith may be tested. This retrograde will teach you a lot about the belief you have in yourself, as well as the world around you, but once it’s over, you’ll be filled with newfound knowledge and wisdom.