Every Single Outer Planet Will Be Retrograde In August

Every single planet in astrology has its own personality and rules over different aspects of the human psyche. As they each move through the zodiac, they propel you forward, clashing with other planets and sparking new energy into your reality. Most people obsess over the zodiac signs, but to be quite frank, the planets are way more interesting (and influential). However, these planets are far from perfect, and sometimes, they veer off course. Occasionally, they’ll even stop in their tracks and begin tilting backwards, folding their energy inward. There’s even a word for this bizarre occurrence, and it’s called a “retrograde”. And if you’re a follower of astrology, you know how uncomfortable this cosmic conundrum can be. In fact, you’re probably wondering what planets are retrograde during August 2021, just so you can be mentally prepared.

You’ve probably heard of the pesky Mercury retrograde, a time filled with miscommunication, disorganization, and awkward moments. You might even know about the forlorn Venus retrograde, which can increase the possibility of heartbreak. Luckily, not every retrograde is going to be a difficult experience. In fact, they can sometimes be a blessing. All it essentially means is that a planet’s energy is turning inward, launching a period of reflection as you’re encouraged to rethink the past and process things internally.

Six planets will be retrograde this August and they’re all considered “outer planets” due to their slow trek through the zodiac. You might not even feel these retrogrades at first. After all, these planets are already retrograde nearly half of the year. However, over time, you might notice how they’ve evoked subtle shifts within you. One thing’s for sure — with every single outer planet in the midst of a retrograde, August 2021 is bound to be an introspective time.

6 Planets Will Be Retrograde In August 2021

Jupiter (June 20 to Oct. 18)

With Jupiter — planet of expansion and indulgence — in the middle of its regularly scheduled retrograde, things may feel more subdued. Jupiter prefers to be loud and rambunctious, but when this planet is retrograde, it encourages you to focus on inner growth instead. Jupiter retrograde is a time to reconnect with your ability to build your own opportunities, embrace your own spontaneity, and remember that you can create your own happiness.

Saturn (May 23 to Oct. 10)

Saturn is essentially considered the “father” of astrology. Saturn is the planet of discipline, hard work, maturity, and delayed gratification, which explains why Saturn has no qualms with giving you a swift lecture when you’re letting yourself down. However, when Saturn is retrograde, you get a bit of a vacation from its intense coaching. This gives you time to peacefully process Saturn’s lessons and rethink your work ethic on your own time.

Neptune (June 25 to Dec. 1)

If Neptune were a person, they’d be the spiritual guru — or the hippie, depending on who you ask — who’s always got crystals in their pockets. They engage in transcendental meditation, know how to play the sitar, and space out whenever you talk to them. This is the planet of fantasy, spirituality, and escapism. However, when Neptune is retrograde, it often becomes a little bit harder to escape. Neptune retrograde is a time for clarity as you focus in on reality.

Pluto (April 27 to Oct. 6)

Pluto is the planet of transformation. It kills you (metaphorically, of course) and then raises you from the dead, stronger than ever. When Pluto is retrograde, it often encourages you to look deep within your subconscious and spark your own personal transformations. In order to fully embrace a transformation, you need to allow something in your life to “die.” This retrograde could reveal what you’re ready to let go of.

Chiron (July 15 to Dec. 19)

In astrology, Chiron represents your deepest vulnerability and your most intrinsic fear. It’s that anxiety that always lingers like a wound that never fully heals. However, this wound also represents your greatest strength, as it is also the source of your empathy and your ability to care. When Chiron is retrograde, it increases your awareness of your suffering so that you can learn how to soothe and heal yourself even more deeply.

Uranus (Aug. 19 to Jan. 18, 2022)

The only retrograde that actually begins during August is the retrograde of Uranus. This is the planet of sudden shifts, revolution, rebellion, and individuality. Uranus retrograde gives you a bit of a break from its unpredictability. Instead of its usual M.O., which is to send lightning bolts of change your way, Uranus retrograde is about evoking change from within. Embrace your eccentricity and your authenticity.