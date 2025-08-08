Round and round, here we go again with Freakier Friday. Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Chad Michael Murray are all back for the sequel to 2003’s Freaky Friday. To celebrate the movie’s release in theaters on Aug. 8, P.F. Chang’s has a limited-time Freakier Flavors menu.

The themed lineup includes a Make Good Choices Dinner Special, where you can pick a starter, base, and entrée for around $15, depending on your location. For Freakier Friday, P.F. Chang’s has added two new entrées to the menu inspired by the film, a House of Chang’s Spicy Chicken and Mix It Up Mongolian Beef. House of Chang’s is the fictional restaurant from Freaky Friday, where the swap between Anna (Lohan) and Tess (Curtis) first began, so it’s very nostalgic for fans of the OG.

Along with your meal, you can also order a color-changing refresher ($6) that matches the aesthetic of Freakier Friday. The two choices include the green Switcheroo, a mango-orange lemonade, and the purple Crystal Ball, which is a bubbly mix of desert pear, lemonade, Sprite, and club soda. And then just like how Freaky Friday ends with a performance by Pink Slip, finish off your dinner with a sweet dessert inspired by the fictional band. The Pink Slip Ube Cheesecake ($6) is a vanilla cheesecake topped with an ube layer and edible pink glitter.

I tried the Freakier Flavors menu at P.F. Chang’s to see what’s worth ordering on your dinner and movie night. Below, you’ll find my honest review of everything new:

The Freakier Friday Dinner Special Is Nostalgic

Rachel Chapman

At P.F. Chang’s, my friend and I each ordered one of the Freakier Friday entrées to share. I got the Mix It Up Mongolian Beef with white rice and a house salad. Overall, this was a classic meal that reminded me of eating Chinese food at the mall when I first saw Freaky Friday in 2003. The beef was juicy and tender, while the sauce was sweet and savory. After trying both dishes, I would 100% order the beef again. The House of Chang’s Spicy Chicken, though, was equally tasty.

The chicken had a sweet and sour-like sauce with a nice kick to it. The heat wasn’t as strong as the Dips of Dread in Wendy’s Wednesday meal, though, which I was hoping for with “spicy” in the name. My friend also thought there was a little too much sauce, but I appreciate having extra for the white rice on the bottom. Overall, the dinner special is delicious, and a great deal with a hefty portion size and starters. If you’re thinking of grabbing something to eat before seeing Freakier Friday, I highly recommend this.

The Freakier Friday Refreshers Were Like Magic

The Freakier Friday refreshers were the most fun part of our meal. When they were served to us, our waiter brought over a shot of blue liquid to pour into each drink to give it that color-changing, shimmer effect. The Crystal Ball started out with just red on the bottom, so with the blue on top, it was a gorgeous three-layer sip that once you stirred together turned purple. It really looked like the crystal ball in Freakier Friday, which is part of the magic of the body-swap this time around.

The Crystal Ball Refresher was probably the prettier drink of the two, and tasted like a crispy pear soda. It was sweet and gorgeous with the glitter, but if I were to order one of these again, I’d go with the Switcheroo. When my drink arrived, it was yellow on the bottom so it turned green with the blue liquid.

The Switcheroo may not have any club soda or Sprite to give it a bubbly feel, but this mango-orange lemonade was so refreshing. It’s very mango-forward with a tart, citrus in the background, and perfect for a hot summer day.

The Pink Slip Dessert Really Took Me Away

Rachel Chapman

The highlight of the entire Freakier Friday menu has to be the Pink Slip Ube Cheesecake. I’m already a huge fan of anything ube, but P.F. Chang’s really nailed it with the flavors and presentation. This was so delicious with the nutty sweet potato flavor mixed in with the vanilla, and a creamy strawberry-vanilla sauce on the bottom. I also really loved the bits of freeze-dried dragon fruit, which added a fun crunch.

You won’t find the Pink Slip treat on the regular dessert menu, but it’s available while supplies last and so worth it. If you order anything from the Freakier Friday menu, you can enter for a chance to win a grand prize of a year of P.F. Chang’s Dinner Specials and movie tickets. Ten runner-ups can also win a $150 P.F. Chang’s gift card and two movie tickets so you can go see Freakier Friday with your partner or even your mother, like Anna and Tess.