42 Paris-Themed Instagram Captions That Are Très Magnifique

There’s a reason Paris is known as the City of Love: As anyone who’s ever visited the capital of France can attest, you will fall in love. Maybe not in the extravagant way Emily from Emily in Paris did (one can only hope), but the dazzling city will steal your heart. With so many landmark destinations around you, one thing is for certain: Your Instagram is about to be popping off. From trekking the Eiffel Tower (or simply snapping a shot in front of it) and cruising along the Seine, to witnessing the Mona Lisa at The Louvre and scoping out some Emily in Paris filming locations if you’re a fan — it’s safe to say you’re going to need a hefty arsenal of Paris Instagram captions.

Everywhere you go will inspire you, from the tasty French cuisine to the pretty city lights. And though you may not seduce a hot chef who also happens to be your neighbor like Gabriel from Emily in Paris (sigh), you'll never run out of exciting things to do, stunning places to see, and mouthwatering food to eat in this big city. You’re going to want to IG story every snack, meal, and drink you consume here, and you’re likely to eat up quite a bit of your phone storage with shots of the gorgeous Gothic-style architecture on every corner. With all of the exploring ahead of you, a few French Instagram captions to know ahead of time will make your life much easier on the grid. Be sure your camera roll has plenty of space, throw on your beret, and get ready to love getting lost in Paris. Need I say more? Below, some romantic and punny France caption ideas and Paris quotes for Instagram so your feed stays as wanderlust as you are.