Social Media
Use these Paris Instagram captions to feel like a real-life Emily in Paris.

42 Paris-Themed Instagram Captions That Are Très Magnifique

Eiffel hard for this city.

By Ciara Johnson and Mackenzie Sylvester
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX

There’s a reason Paris is known as the City of Love: As anyone who’s ever visited the capital of France can attest, you will fall in love. Maybe not in the extravagant way Emily from Emily in Paris did (one can only hope), but the dazzling city will steal your heart. With so many landmark destinations around you, one thing is for certain: Your Instagram is about to be popping off. From trekking the Eiffel Tower (or simply snapping a shot in front of it) and cruising along the Seine, to witnessing the Mona Lisa at The Louvre and scoping out some Emily in Paris filming locations if you’re a fan — it’s safe to say you’re going to need a hefty arsenal of Paris Instagram captions.

Everywhere you go will inspire you, from the tasty French cuisine to the pretty city lights. And though you may not seduce a hot chef who also happens to be your neighbor like Gabriel from Emily in Paris (sigh), you'll never run out of exciting things to do, stunning places to see, and mouthwatering food to eat in this big city. You’re going to want to IG story every snack, meal, and drink you consume here, and you’re likely to eat up quite a bit of your phone storage with shots of the gorgeous Gothic-style architecture on every corner. With all of the exploring ahead of you, a few French Instagram captions to know ahead of time will make your life much easier on the grid. Be sure your camera roll has plenty of space, throw on your beret, and get ready to love getting lost in Paris. Need I say more? Below, some romantic and punny France caption ideas and Paris quotes for Instagram so your feed stays as wanderlust as you are.

Paris Instagram Captions
CAROLE BETHUEL/NETFLIX
  1. "You had me at Bonjour."
  2. "Paris, je t'aime."
  3. "Pardon my French."
  4. "Eiffel in love with this city at first sight."
  5. "The City of Love has my heart."
  6. "Just add three letters to Paris, and you have paradise." — Jules Renard
  7. "This view never gets old."
  8. "Excuse my French, but I'm in France."
  9. "Let's take a picture, it will last longer."
  10. "Looking forward to the memories of right now."
  11. "Up, up, and away into the clouds we go."
  12. “There are only two places in the world where we can live happy: at home and in Paris." — Ernest Hemingway
  13. "Eiffel hard for this city."
  14. "Enjoying life one crêpe at a time."
  15. "I hope our paths will croissant again."
  16. "This is my new happy place."
  17. "Sorry for what I said when I wasn't eating a crêpe by the Eiffel Tower."
  18. "Paris, I Lourve you."
  19. "Here for the views and croissants."
  20. "Some people wait a lifetime for a moment like this." — Kelly Clarkson, "A Moment Like This"
  21. "Holy crêpe, this was amazing."
  22. "Take me back to Paris."
  23. "Got the world at my fingertips."
  24. “A walk about Paris will provide lessons in history, beauty, and in the point of Life.” — Thomas Jefferson.
  25. "We'll always have Paris." — Howard Koch
  26. "Paris is calling and I must go."
  27. "Brb, catching a flight to Paris."
  28. "Because when you stop and look around, this life is pretty amazing.” — Dr. Seuss
  29. "When I'm in Paris, the world is my oyster."
  30. "Paradise found."
  31. “How can you complain in a place like Paris?”
  32. "Meet you at the Eiffel Tower."
  33. "In a committed relationship with my passport."
  34. "Catching feels for this beautiful place."
  35. “A little ‘bonjour’ goes a long way.” — Emily, Emily in Paris
  36. “This place is in-Seine.”
  37. “I think I’m in Louvre.”
  38. “Paris seems like a big city, but it’s really just a small town.” — Camille, Emily in Paris
  39. “I will never baguette this place.”
  40. “My name’s not Emily, but catch me in Paris.”
  41. “I will never get Bordeaux of Paris.”
  42. “It’s Paris. Everyone’s serious about dinner.” — Mindy, Emily in Paris