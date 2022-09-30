October is finally here and there’s a whole month ahead for enjoying festive fun like picking apples, carving pumpkins, dressing up in costume, and taking in the magic of the autumn season. All of October leads up to Halloween night, when you’ll probably hit a monster mash or two and come home with enough candy to last you to next year. It’s the heart of the fall time, so you’ll want to document your cozy memories before they lose color and fall away, just like the pumpkin spice-colored leaves. Use one of these 50 October quotes, puns, and Instagram captions to post with ‘Gram-worthy photos for your festive feed.

You and your boos have a packed calendar of October bucket list activities, like hitting a haunted house at a local theme park, trying seasonal recipes together, watching a never-ending Halloween movie marathon, or even practicing a little witchcraft to manifest good vibes for the rest of the year. You’re probably so ready to “channel the flannel” with stylish boo-ts and embrace “sweater weather” now that it’s chilly. Whether you’re looking to post your go-to October outfit, ghoulfriend group photo, or spooky selfie in your Halloween costume, remember these October Instagram caption ideas to pick from all scary season long.

svetikd/E+/Getty Images