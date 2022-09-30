50 October Quotes & Captions To Bring Spooky Season Vibes To Your Feed
“Witchful thinking.”
October is finally here and there’s a whole month ahead for enjoying festive fun like picking apples, carving pumpkins, dressing up in costume, and taking in the magic of the autumn season. All of October leads up to Halloween night, when you’ll probably hit a monster mash or two and come home with enough candy to last you to next year. It’s the heart of the fall time, so you’ll want to document your cozy memories before they lose color and fall away, just like the pumpkin spice-colored leaves. Use one of these 50 October quotes, puns, and Instagram captions to post with ‘Gram-worthy photos for your festive feed.
You and your boos have a packed calendar of October bucket list activities, like hitting a haunted house at a local theme park, trying seasonal recipes together, watching a never-ending Halloween movie marathon, or even practicing a little witchcraft to manifest good vibes for the rest of the year. You’re probably so ready to “channel the flannel” with stylish boo-ts and embrace “sweater weather” now that it’s chilly. Whether you’re looking to post your go-to October outfit, ghoulfriend group photo, or spooky selfie in your Halloween costume, remember these October Instagram caption ideas to pick from all scary season long.
- “I am the pumpkin king.” – The Nightmare Before Christmas
- “…And they lived apple-y ever after!”
- “Too gourd to be true.”
- “This is Halloween, everybody make a scene.” – The Nightmare Before Christmas, “This Is Halloween”
- “It’s a full moon tonight. That’s when all the weirdos are out.” – Hocus Pocus
- “It was a graveyard smash.” – Bob Pickett, “Monster Mash”
- “Brewing up double toil and trouble with my best witches.”
- “You look better with the mask on.”
- “Must be the season of the witch.” – Donovan, “Season Of The Witch”
- “I’ll stop wearing black when they make a darker colour” – The Addams Family
- “To me every day is Halloween.” – Ministry, “Every Day Is Halloween”
- “Mischief managed.” – Harry Potter
- “Very superstitious, ladder’s bout' to fall.” – Stevie Wonder, “Superstitious”
- “I’m a ghost with the most, babe.” – Beetlejuice
- “I see dead people.” – The Sixth Sense
- “I’m batty about you”
- “Shake your BOOty.”
- “Channel the flannel.”
- “She is like a cat in the dark. And then she is the darkness." — Fleetwood Mac, “Rhiannon”
- “Dancing with the devil.”
- “Creep it real.”
- “OK, first things first I'll eat your brains, then I'ma start rockin' gold teeth and fangs.” – Nicki Minaj, “Monster”
- "Be like a tree, and let the dead leaves drop." —Rumi
- “I love Halloween, and I love that feeling: the cold air, the spooky dangers lurking around the corner.” – Evan Peters
- "Every day is Halloween, isn't it? For some of us." — Tim Burton
- “I’m turning over a new leaf.”
- “I’d like to see you s’more.”
- “I picked a good apple.”
- “By the picking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes.” – Macbeth, William Shakespeare
- “Cutest pumpkin in the patch.”
- “Hate to be corny, but…”
- “Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place. And I can picture it after all these days.” – Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”
- “I only have pumpkin pies for you.”
- “I accept bribes in candy.”
- “How about them apples?”
- "It’s Halloween, I guess everyone’s entitled to one good scare, huh?" – Halloween
- “Catch treats, not tricks.”
- “Unbe-LEAF-able.”
- “Ghouls just wanna have fun.”
- “Witchful thinking.”
- “Get yourself a pumpkin. It will never ghost you.”
- “Here for the boos.”
- “We got lost in the maize.”
- “I come alive in the fall time.” – The Weeknd, “Starboy”
- “Orange is the new black.”
- “Hoodie season.”
- “Fall-elujah.”
- “You’re a hot-tea.”
- “Do you believe in magic?” – The Lovin’ Spoonful, “Do You Believe In Magic”
- “Let me hold both your hands in the holes of my sweater.” – The Neighbourhood, “Sweater Weather”