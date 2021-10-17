One of the most exciting things that can happen in astrology is a full moon. Lucky for all of us, a full moon takes place every 28 days, creating the most exciting and galvanizing moment of the lunar cycle. A full moon can leave you with magical revelations. These revelations push you to absorb deeper truths and embrace the changes that come with these truths. Everyone feels the impact of the full moon in their own unique way. And you might be surprised by how the October 2021 full moon in Aries will affect your zodiac sign.

The upcoming full moon — which happens to be the last full moon before Halloween, adding an element of spookiness to the mix — takes place on Oct. 20 at 10:57 a.m. ET. This full moon could feel more chaotic and intense than usual, thanks to the fact that it takes place in cardinal fire sign Aries. This zodiac sign is passionate; the type of sign that falls in love at first sight. However, that love goes beyond mere romance, because it extends to every other facet of life. Aries is not a sign that waits patiently before taking action, because they jump on the first chance to get ahead.

Aries can also be a volatile sign that’s quick to anger and impulsive when reacting to that anger. This full moon will oppose Mars — planet of combat and drive — which also happens to be the planet that rules Aries. This will drive up the emotional temperature of this full moon and inspire profound reactions within you. But as this full moon will also square off with obsessive Pluto, you may feel inspired to do something negative or detrimental. Remember to be clear about your intentions.

Here’s how this full moon will inspire you, based on your sun and rising sign:

GeorgePeters/DigitalVision Vectors/Getty Images

Aries

This is your full moon, Aries. Right now, you’re the main character in this astrological story, and you may be approaching a pivotal moment. This full moon could reveal all the ways you’ve changed and continue to change, encouraging you to make choices that reflect the person you’re becoming rather than the person you’ve been.

Taurus

This full moon may drive you to retreat from the outer world and nurture your spiritual side. Your dreams may become more vivid as your subconscious makes itself known. Meditative and introspective activities such as journaling, breath work, and simply letting out a good cry are exactly what your soul needs right now.

Gemini

You may experience a shift in your social circles. This full moon may bring you closer to certain people and encourage you to drift apart from others. Spend time with likeminded people who inspire you and bring out the best in you. Don’t feel imprisoned by affiliations with communities that make you feel like you can’t be yourself.

Cancer

Your career is taking the center stage of this full moon. You may receive opportunities to level up in your field, such as fighting for a promotion, taking on a new job, or switching careers altogether. It’s not about having a perfect reputation or an ideal resume, but about having a career that reflects the type of success you’re truly interested in.

zeynep boğoçlu/E+/Getty Images

Leo

This full moon will shake you out of stubborn perspectives and monotonous routines. It will encourage you to give opportunities that are out of your wheelhouse a shot. You’re craving new experiences and you may even want to travel to a new place altogether. Your world view is not set in stone. Embrace your ability to see things differently.

Virgo

You may come face to face with unfinished business on this full moon. It may be the right time to settle debts and review financial commitments that you’ve made. Energy is a form of currency as well, so make sure you’re placing your energy into something that’s got potential for long-term growth and gratification.

Libra

Your relationships are the main focus on this full moon. You may experience change in your relationships as repressed truths finally come to light. This is your opportunity to rethink the way these relationships are functioning. How can you improve the patterns that exist between you and the people you’re involved with on an interpersonal level?

Scorpio

You may come to terms with the consequences of how you treat your time and your body. It may be time to work on creating a better daily routine, establishing a healthy balance between rest and work. Use this full moon to nourish what needs nourishing and to take care of yourself. Before you can be productive, you need to feel whole.

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Sagittarius

This full moon may bring up feeling of romance, creativity, and artistic expression. Don’t forget that simply letting loose and having fun is also a creative act. Even if you’re not an artist per se, there is an artist that lives inside you and it needs to be interacted with. Let this full moon bring you the creative breakthrough you’ve been searching for.

Capricorn

You may feel like taking some time off from the social scene and spending time at home. This full moon will center on your personal life, encouraging you to focus on what you need in order to feel safe and emotionally secure. You may feel like reconnecting with family, returning to your roots, and working on building the home you’ve always wanted.

Aquarius

This full moon could leave you feeling like you’re balancing so many different emails, conversations, appointments, and topics. Remember to take a deep breath, because this full moon is activating your mental proclivities. Channel this energy into expressing your ideas, learning about new things, and taking care of busy work.

Pisces

This full moon could evoke some major financial revelations. You may be thinking more about how you can budget more effectively, increase your income, or even purchase some of the items you’ve been lusting after. More importantly, this full moon is about creating stability and making sure you’re working on a nest egg that leave you feeling prepared.